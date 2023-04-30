InsideHook
Travel | April 30, 2023 6:54 pm

Italy’s Venus-Themed Tourism Campaign Is Facing Some Pushback

Old and new combine on an Instagram account

"The Birth of Venus"
A visitor takes a video with her smartphone of Sandro Botticelli's "The Birth of Venus" on January 21, 2021 at the Uffizi Galleries in Florence, Tuscany.
VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

If you’d like to see Sandro Botticelli’s 1485 painting The Birth of Venus in person, you’ll have to travel to the Uffuzi in Florence, Italy. Countless people do so every year, and it isn’t hard to understand why — the painting is both visually opulent and continues to be a source of visual inspiration for many.

There’s a slightly challenging element to that last quality, however. A tourism campaign centered around the “Venere Italia” Instagram account — that’s Italian for “Venus Italy” — has turned Botticelli’s Venus into what one post described as a “virtual influencer.” And, as Sigourney Schultz at Hyperallergic reports, not everyone is thrilled with an iconic painting being portrayed as a selfie-taking influencer offering reasons why people should head to Italy.

Schultz describes a number of angry commenters expressing their frustration with the campaign on Instagram itself, as well as the mayor of Florence, who isn’t thrilled with it. Hyperallergic’s article also quotes art historian Livia Garomersini, who said that the campaign features “a narration that trivializes our heritage in the most vulgar way, transforming Botticelli’s Venus in yet another stereotyped female beauty.”

Botticelli Portrait Sells for $92.2 Million, Setting New Record
Botticelli Portrait Sells for $92.2 Million, Setting New Record

Multiple records, actually

It does prompt one question, though — will this tourism campaign involve the circa-now Venus eventually taking a selfie with the 15th-century Birth of Venus in the background? And if so, will that cause art history itself to implode? There’s only one way to find out.

More Like This

Dozens of people strolling through a crosswalk in New York City
Cities Are Banking on Tourism in Absence of Office Worker Spending
Diamond Head Crater with Honolulu cityscape in the distance
A Tourism Fee Is in the Works in Hawaii
Starlings over Rome
Turns Out Starlings Are Both Good and Bad for Roman Tourism

Recommended

Suggested for you

How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
Let the Bears Crawl to Arlington Heights
The 25 Best Songs by The National
What Is the Most Innately Millennial Album Ever Made?

Keep Reading

The National

The 25 Best Songs by The National
2023 Jaguar F-Type Convertible in white driving fast while the sun sets

Jaguar F-Type Convertible Is a Trusty Steed in a Dying Breed
Gould Plateau in Cradle Mountain Lake St Clair National Park, Tasmania

Exploring Tasmania and Eating Well Along the Way
The three new bottles from Lost Lantern's Single Distillery Series

Review: This Is the Best Smoky American Whiskey We’ve Ever Tasted
A runner running along the Long Island City waterfront.

Why LIC Has the Best Waterfront Running in New York
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Dark Brandon, An Elite Loafer Collab and Vacation Baby Oil
A custom painting of their favorite restaurant or bar will surely knock their socks off.

Turn Your Favorite Memories Into Pieces of Art With This Unique Service
Overhead view of people looking at tables of watches.

WindUp Watch Fair Comes to San Francisco This Weekend
a collage of Garmin watches from the Garmin Mother's Day Sale

Garmin’s Mother’s Day Sale Is a Certified Sporty Savings Celebration

Trending

How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
Let the Bears Crawl to Arlington Heights
The 25 Best Songs by The National