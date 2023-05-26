InsideHook
Travel | May 26, 2023 2:46 pm

You Can Save the Most By Traveling on This Day, This Summer

Book on Tuesday, but travel on...

Mother and daughter holding hands while boarding a plane outside
As we head into an extremely busy and pricey travel season, this advice should help.
Getty Images
By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs

Summer travel is rarely “inexpensive,” but fortunately there are a handful of ways to save here and there. In fact, even the day of the week you choose to travel on can have an effect on the price of certain variables, like airfare. According to a new report from Travel + Leisure, which weighed data provided by the metasearch engine and travel agency Skyscanner, Sunday was found to be the cheapest day of the week to travel this summer. Travelers who fly on Sundays will save up to 5% off the cost of their tickets in July and August.

And while 5% sounds meager, that can add up quickly for frequent fliers and for those traveling with families. Further, according to Expedia’s 2023 Air Travel Hacks Report, that number is actually closer to 15% when talking about Sunday international flights.

Get Ready for Another Summer of Travel Mayhem
Get Ready for Another Summer of Travel Mayhem

High demand and staffing shortages are expected. Anyone else feeling deja vu?

“Our research shows that Americans are willing to make sacrifices…in order to save for their summer vacations, but are less likely to shop around in the way they would when doing their weekly shop or clothes,” Skyscanner travel trends and destination expert Laura Lindsay told T+L. “There’s so much money to be saved if consumers compare their travel options, so we’re building the tools for travelers to do this quickly and easily.”

For years, experts have touted Tuesdays and Wednesdays as being the cheapest days to book airfare, which lends itself further to the idea that flexibility is actually the secret to saving on booking. As T+L notes, Skyscanner actually allows users to search “everywhere” instead of a specific destination to find the best deals, but several other platforms — Google Travel, for example — offer similar features. The more flexible you are, from the day you book to the day you travel, the cheaper your trip gets. Per Skyscanner, travelers who plan a trip during the last week of the school summer holiday can save an average of 31% more than those who travel during the first week of the break.

More Like This

tourist standing on beautiful pagoda during a stunning sunrise in Bagan, Myanmar
Is It Okay to Take a Trip Without Your Significant Other?
Parents are the latest demographic to hop on the wellness travel train
Study Shows That Parents Are Becoming Increasingly Interested in Wellness Travel
A digital nomad lounging on the beach
Are Digital Nomads Actually Good for the Places They Inhabit?

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
What Is an Allocated Bourbon and Why Is This Even a Thing?
All the Memorial Day Sales Worth Shopping Through the Long Weekend
The Best Sandals for Men Are a One-Way Ticket to Open-Toed Enlightenment
Cousin Greg Is the Only Logical Choice to Win “Succession”
Once a Marathon Runner, Now the World’s Strongest Man

Keep Reading

A photo from the production of “Succession” in White Plains, N.Y., on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

Why This Easy-to-Forget Moment Explains All the Love for "Succession"
Mischa's hot dog with chili.

The Argument for NYC's New $29 Hot Dog Is Actually Quite Compelling
Tobias Menzies and Julia Louis-Dreyfus in "You Hurt My Feelings"

“You Hurt My Feelings” Is an Excellent Examination of Ego and Self-Esteem
blackberry film elevator scene

In “BlackBerry,” the Nerds Rise to the Top
A man bear crawling along the beach, with a zoo-inspired treatment on the photo.

How to Perform the Ultimate Animal Kingdom Workout
Best Buy Memorial Day Hero

The Best Buy Memorial Day Sale Has Massive Tech Deals
Jason Schwartzman and Tom Hanks in "Asteroid City"

Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City” Considers the Future by Looking to the Past
a collage of designer sunglasses on a city background

13 Designer Sunglasses That Are Worth the Splurge
a collage of footwear from the Nike memorial day sale on a blue background

Nike Memorial Day Sale: All the Swoosh Deals to Shop This Weekend

Trending

A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
What Is an Allocated Bourbon and Why Is This Even a Thing?
All the Memorial Day Sales Worth Shopping Through the Long Weekend
The Best Sandals for Men Are a One-Way Ticket to Open-Toed Enlightenment
Cousin Greg Is the Only Logical Choice to Win “Succession”