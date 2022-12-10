What Can Vacationers Expect From Airbnb’s New “Play” Category?
Lots of stunning spaces all over the world
People stay at Airbnbs (or any form of lodging, really) for countless reasons, and a solo traveler might not be looking for the same things as a family traveling en masse. That’s among the reasons why the company has begun grouping different residences together within certain categories. Among them is “Play” — which Airbnb described as “[h]omes with basketball courts, game rooms, miniature golf, water slides and more.”
What does that mean in practice? In a new article for Matador Network, Hannah D. Cooper surveyed the range of spaces available to book within this new category to give would-be travelers a better sense of what to expect.
One big takeaway is that the new category still contains a wide range of spaces, both in terms of what they have to offer, the number of people the space can accommodate and the cost. A cabin in the U.K. town of Plymouth will cost travelers $130 a night, while a chalet in Méribel in the French Alps is slightly more expensive — $3,962 per night for up to 16 guests.
Some of the contrasts in price can be chalked up to the capacity of the spaces, which also makes sense. Staying in a home that could comfortably fit over a dozen people will inevitably cost more than one that’s designed for a couple or a small family.
The article also singles out some Airbnbs in prime locations — whether that’s the aforementioned Alps or a destination that can house 16 people in the Dominican Republic. There are countless ways in which to travel; this new system brings some great spaces into the spotlight.
