Travel | December 10, 2022 1:22 pm

What Can Vacationers Expect From Airbnb’s New “Play” Category?

Lots of stunning spaces all over the world

Airbnb logo
Airbnb announced the "Play" category last month.
Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

People stay at Airbnbs (or any form of lodging, really) for countless reasons, and a solo traveler might not be looking for the same things as a family traveling en masse. That’s among the reasons why the company has begun grouping different residences together within certain categories. Among them is “Play” — which Airbnb described as “[h]omes with basketball courts, game rooms, miniature golf, water slides and more.”

What does that mean in practice? In a new article for Matador Network, Hannah D. Cooper surveyed the range of spaces available to book within this new category to give would-be travelers a better sense of what to expect.

One big takeaway is that the new category still contains a wide range of spaces, both in terms of what they have to offer, the number of people the space can accommodate and the cost. A cabin in the U.K. town of Plymouth will cost travelers $130 a night, while a chalet in Méribel in the French Alps is slightly more expensive — $3,962 per night for up to 16 guests.

Some of the contrasts in price can be chalked up to the capacity of the spaces, which also makes sense. Staying in a home that could comfortably fit over a dozen people will inevitably cost more than one that’s designed for a couple or a small family.

The article also singles out some Airbnbs in prime locations — whether that’s the aforementioned Alps or a destination that can house 16 people in the Dominican Republic. There are countless ways in which to travel; this new system brings some great spaces into the spotlight.

