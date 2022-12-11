Steve Martin and Martin Short Joined “SNL” For Some Holiday Humor

This week’s Saturday Night Live was jointly hosted by two men who have each hosted the show multiple times over the course of its history: Steve Martin and Martin Short. Though, as Martin pointed out during their opening monologue(s), Martin’s had that honor quite a bit more than Short.



The advantage of having both Martin and Short on hand is their willingness to do most anything — from musical comedy to an increasingly surreal sketch from Please Don’t Destroy. This episode’s proximity to the holidays also made for a few seasonal sketches — including one that featured both Short and Martin in an extended riff on A Christmas Carol.

What kind of riff is this? It’s not immediately apparent — but the presence of Sarah Sherman, whose humor often heads into the realm of the (literally) visceral, might provide a clue. Needless to say, things end up a long way from Charles Dickens by sketch’s end.