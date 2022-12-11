InsideHook
TV | December 11, 2022 2:01 pm

Steve Martin and Martin Short Joined “SNL” For Some Holiday Humor

We're a long way from Charles Dickens here

An SNL "Christmas Carol"
Last night's "SNL" riffed on "A Christmas Carol."
NBCUniversal
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

This week’s Saturday Night Live was jointly hosted by two men who have each hosted the show multiple times over the course of its history: Steve Martin and Martin Short. Though, as Martin pointed out during their opening monologue(s), Martin’s had that honor quite a bit more than Short.

The advantage of having both Martin and Short on hand is their willingness to do most anything — from musical comedy to an increasingly surreal sketch from Please Don’t Destroy. This episode’s proximity to the holidays also made for a few seasonal sketches — including one that featured both Short and Martin in an extended riff on A Christmas Carol.

What kind of riff is this? It’s not immediately apparent — but the presence of Sarah Sherman, whose humor often heads into the realm of the (literally) visceral, might provide a clue. Needless to say, things end up a long way from Charles Dickens by sketch’s end.

