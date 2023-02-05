InsideHook
TV | February 5, 2023 12:37 pm

What Would a Grimdark “Mario Kart” Series Look Like? “SNL” Has the Answer.

It's in a similar vein to 2019's "Grouch"

SNL Mario Kart sketch
It's-a him.
NBCUniversal
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

In 2019, Saturday Night Live aired a sketch that dared to ask, “What would a grim and gritty take on Sesame Street look like?” The answer was Grouch, which put David Harbour’s Oscar into a Joker-inspired urban landscape. It’s one of the funniest sketches the show has done in recent years.

It’s a formula that could be revisited with the right set of elements, and last night the show did exactly that. With host Pedro Pascal appearing in the middle of The Last of Us‘s acclaimed first season, the time seemed right for another riff on video games and complex dramas. And thus, viewers everywhere got to see Pascal in a Mario costume.

The sketch leans into the dissonance of trying to fit the most familiar elements of Mario Kart into a grim, gritty prestige drama package. Pascal gives it his all, which only adds to the comedy; at a time when promotion of an actual Super Mario Bros. movie is abundant, it’s even more surreal.

It feels like the production design team really put their all into answering the question of “Just what would a dystopian Mario Bros. world look like,” which is a fine thing. It’s a good window into what might have been.

More Like This

"SNL" Southwest sketch
Michael B. Jordan and "SNL" Brought News From Southwest Airlines
"Parks and Recreation" Night Live
Last Night's "SNL" Featured the "Parks and Recreation" Crossover You Never Expected
Cecily Strong brought her "Cathy Anne" character to the Weekend Update desk one final time on Saturday.
Cecily Strong Was an All-Time “SNL” Great

Recommended

Suggested for you

What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men
An Ode to the Airport Shower, an Underrated Travel Hack
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This February
The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
The Strange Religious Afterlife of “Groundhog Day”

Keep Reading

A bombed out building in Ukraine

A Reporter’s Notebook: Words and Images From Inside the Ukrainian Conflict
Kai Lenny rides a wave during the TUDOR Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge in 2021.

Big Wave Surfer Kai Lenny Explains the Joy of Risking His Life at Nazaré
Groundhog Day movie cover

The Strange Religious Afterlife of “Groundhog Day”
a collage of Product of the Week items on a tan background

Products of the Week: Marshall Speakers, Citrus Squall and J.Crew x Barbour
conveyor belt sushi restaurant in Tokyo, Japan

People Are Doing Gross Things to Conveyor Belt Sushi in Japan
A collage of the Abercrombie & Fitch jeans on sale on a blue textured background

6 Denim Deals, All Under $60, From Abercrombie’s Gigantic Jeans Sale
The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag on a blue wintery background.

The lululemon Belt Bag Is Finally Back in Stock. It’ll Be the Best Gift You Give Her This Year.
Monica Vinader Heart Necklace, one of the best pieces of jewelry you can gift this Valentine's Day

The 14 Best Pieces of Jewelry to Give This Valentine’s Day
Chris Evans in the movie Knives Out wearing a white fisherman sweater on a blue toned background

The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men

Trending

What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men
An Ode to the Airport Shower, an Underrated Travel Hack
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This February
The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives