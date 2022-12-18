InsideHook
TV | December 18, 2022 5:45 am

This Week’s “SNL” Got Absurdly Specific When It Comes to Holiday Candy

Marzipan inspired a truly epic sketch

Marzipan!
"SNL" has strong feelings about marzipan, apparently.
NBCUniversal
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Some of the best Saturday Night Live sketches in recent memory are those that embraced specificity in their comedy. To cite one recent example: this week, guest host Austin Butler joined the cast for a sketch that simultaneously celebrated and mocked marzipan. Full disclosure: marzipan is something I’ve been consuming around Christmas ever since I was a small child. (Then again, a sizable chunk of my family is Austrian.) I think it’s quite tasty! Evidently, someone who writes for SNL disagrees.

It seems possible that marzipan — which, I would argue, is a delicious almond-flavored candy that sometimes comes shaped like a pig — is an acquired taste. (Full disclosure: several members of my family might be getting marzipan in their stockings this year.) But I was genuinely not expecting Saturday Night Live to dedicate a full sketch — complete with a musical number! — to the mysteries of marzipan. And yet here we are.

It is also worth mentioning that nearly everything about this sketch is weird and perfect. From Austin Butler’s terrifying smile to Bowen Yang’s existential terror, this is one of the most gloriously weird sketches the show has aired in a while.

And please, don’t let it discourage you from trying marzipan if you haven’t already done so — even if you can’t get the song from this sketch out of your brain.

More Like This

An SNL "Christmas Carol"
Steve Martin and Martin Short Joined "SNL" For Some Holiday Humor
SNL "Hello Kitty" sketch
Last Night's "SNL" Featured a Chaotic Tribute to New York City
Weekend Update
Sarah Sherman Made a Welcome Return to "SNL"'s Weekend Update

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 12 Best Bourbons of 2022
Anti-Pee Paint Is Being Used to Deter Drunken Revelers
Historians Uncover Fresh Details of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid's Time in Chile
What Will Happen to Qatar’s Stadiums After the World Cup?
The Best Chronograph Watches at Every Budget
It Appears Aaron Rodgers Is a Confirmed Y2K Conspiracy Guy, Which Checks

Keep Reading

Best hotels collage

The 62 Best New Hotels That Opened in 2022
Olivia Colman in "Empire of Light."

Have We Finally Gotten Sick of Movies About the Magic of Cinema?
The cover of the book "Racing With Rich Energy," by journalists Alanis King and Elizabeth Blackstock, next to a Haas F1 car with a Rich Energy decal

Behind the Definitive Account of an F1 Scandal, "Racing With Rich Energy"
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Attention Skiers: Jackson Hole Has a Ton of Fresh Powder and a Brand New Lift
Spread from Monteverde

First Time in Chicago? Here’s Exactly Where to Eat
For Rare Sneaker Finds, eBay Reigns Supreme

6 Rare Sneakers You Can Find on eBay Right Now
a collage of sweaters from the Brooks Brothers Sweater Sale on a green background

What to Buy From Brooks Brothers’ Blowout Sweater Sale, For Holiday Season and Beyond
a collage of Amazon stocking stuffers on a grey background

Like It or Not, Amazon Is a One-Stop Shop for Stocking Stuffers
Gold ring, necklace and earrings from Aurate, on a gold and marble background

Need a Very Good But Very Last-Minute Holiday Gift? Aurate Has It on Sale.

Trending

The 12 Best Bourbons of 2022
Anti-Pee Paint Is Being Used to Deter Drunken Revelers
Historians Uncover Fresh Details of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid's Time in Chile
What Will Happen to Qatar’s Stadiums After the World Cup?
The Best Chronograph Watches at Every Budget