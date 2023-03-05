InsideHook
TV | March 5, 2023 6:03 am

Sir David Attenborough May Stop Going on Location for Documentaries

Change is coming to a long career

David Attenborough portrait
Sir David Attenborough talks with portrait artist Rosalie Watkins (right) after they unveiled a new portrait of him by the artist at Fauna and Flora International (FFI) in London.
Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

If you enjoy watching nature documentaries, odds are good that you’re very familiar with Sir David Attenborough’s name. For decades, Attenborough has hosted and narrated programs about nearly every aspect of life on planet Earth — making him a ubiquitous presence in the pursuit of knowledge. His first work as a producer came in 1951, and his first high-profile project as host, Zoo Quest, debuted in 1954.

A recent article at The Observer has bittersweet news about Attenborough’s next project, Wild Isles — as of now, it looks like it’ll be the last time he’ll take part in documentary shoots in the field. To be fair, Attenborough is also 96 years old, and it doesn’t seem all that strange to hear that he might prefer working from a studio rather than being out in the field.

This doesn’t mean that Attenborough won’t continue to be involved in future documentary projects — just that he’s reportedly opting out of doing any more shoots on location.

Polar Explorer Patrick Woodhead on What It’s Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica
Polar Explorer Patrick Woodhead on What It’s Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica

His travel company White Desert is set to open Echo, its third outpost, in December

Wild Isles is a BBC production focusing on the landscape and wildlife of Britain and Ireland. The series was filmed over the course of several years, with the presence of Attenborough adding to the scope of the project. As producer Nick Gates told The Observer, “If you look at the natural history of Britain and Ireland, it has changed enormously over [Attenborough’s] lifetime and so it’s very powerful when he talks about that.”

As for whether or not Attenborough will record another song with Brian May and Slash — well, that remains to be seen.

More Like This

Chimpanzees
Sir David Attenborough to Narrate New Docuseries About Animal Sex
Sir David Attenborough speaks at the launch of the UK-hosted COP26 UN Climate Summit, being held in partnership with Italy this autumn in Glasgow, at the Science Museum on February 4, 2020 in London, England. Johnson will reiterate the government's commitment to net zero by the 2050 target and call for international action to achieve global net zero emissions. The PM is also expected to announce plans to bring forward the current target date for ending new petrol and diesel vehicle sales in the UK from 2040 to 2035, including hybrid vehicles for the first time
David Attenborough Joins Instagram, Immediately Gets Millions of Followers
Sir David Attenborough to Voice New Netflix Nature Conservation Series
Sir David Attenborough to Voice New Netflix Nature Conservation Series

Recommended

Suggested for you

Snow Report: The 20 Greatest Cocaine Scenes in Movie History
The Best Luxury Sports Watches
This Town Is One of the South's Best-Kept Secrets
For $30k a Year, You Can Live on This Cruise Ship
Huckberry’s Entire Sale Section Is an Extra 15% Off. Here’s What to Buy.
NFL Player Survey Reveals League’s Worst Team and It’s Not a Surprise

Keep Reading

a collage of products of the weeks good on a tan background

21-Year WhistlePig, A Sub-Dial Timex Marlin and the Most Cushioned Hoka Ever
Wayne Shorter circa 2000.

Wayne Shorter’s 6 Essential Recordings
Marathon Arctic Diver

Introducing: The Marathon 46mm Arctic JDD
A collage of men's sneakers that are on sale, from New Balance to Asics

21 Dopamine-Inducing Sneaker Deals to Ease You Into the Weekend
The Air purifiers on an abstract blue background

The Best Air Purifier for Every Type of Home
A man and woman working out with the Lululemon Studio Mirror, which is currently 50% off

It’s Your Last Chance to Take $700 off the Mirror
fully standing desk

Fully’s Sale Is the Home Office Furniture Blowout You’ve Been Waiting For
a collage of items from the Huckberry sale on sale on a green background

Huckberry’s Entire Sale Section Is an Extra 15% Off. Here’s What to Buy.
Chef Dominique Crenn in the kitchen

A Culinary Tour of France, With Dominique Crenn as Your Host

Trending

Snow Report: The 20 Greatest Cocaine Scenes in Movie History
The Best Luxury Sports Watches
This Town Is One of the South's Best-Kept Secrets
For $30k a Year, You Can Live on This Cruise Ship
Huckberry’s Entire Sale Section Is an Extra 15% Off. Here’s What to Buy.