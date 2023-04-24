If you’ve been wondering where you might see Brian Cox next now that Succession has entered its endgame, wonder no more. A report from Polygon has the news that Cox will next appear on a James Bond-themed game show from Amazon. As you may recall, Amazon purchased MGM not long ago — and as spin-offs go, this one seems relatively low-key.



Polygon reports that the show will be titled 007’s Road to a Million, and that Cox will play someone known only as The Controller — a figure described in a press release as “villainous and cultured,” as well as someone who “revels in the increasingly difficult journeys and questions the contestants must overcome.”



Descriptions of the series suggest that it will send teams of participants around the world to compete in challenges in various locations associated with all things Bond. It won’t be the first high-profile streaming game show associated with a popular film franchise. Disney+ recently aired the first season of Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, for instance.

Going the game or reality show route does seem like a way to extend a beloved series of films without getting into the continuity of things — a sharp contrast from what everything from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the John Wick series has done. That said, it does beg the question of what franchise might be next; a Top Gear-esque series with Fast & Furious branding seems like a no-brainer.