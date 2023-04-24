InsideHook
TV | April 24, 2023 2:49 pm

Brian Cox Set to Torment Contestants on Amazon’s James Bond Game Show

Get ready for "007’s Road to a Million"

Brian Cox
And now we know what Brian Cox will be up to post-"Succession."
MEGA/GC Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

If you’ve been wondering where you might see Brian Cox next now that Succession has entered its endgame, wonder no more. A report from Polygon has the news that Cox will next appear on a James Bond-themed game show from Amazon. As you may recall, Amazon purchased MGM not long ago — and as spin-offs go, this one seems relatively low-key.

Polygon reports that the show will be titled 007’s Road to a Million, and that Cox will play someone known only as The Controller — a figure described in a press release as “villainous and cultured,” as well as someone who “revels in the increasingly difficult journeys and questions the contestants must overcome.”

Descriptions of the series suggest that it will send teams of participants around the world to compete in challenges in various locations associated with all things Bond. It won’t be the first high-profile streaming game show associated with a popular film franchise. Disney+ recently aired the first season of Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, for instance.

A New Book Explores The Beatles-James Bond Connections You Never Expected
A New Book Explores The Beatles-James Bond Connections You Never Expected

John Higgs's "Love and Let Die" traces two British icons over the years

Going the game or reality show route does seem like a way to extend a beloved series of films without getting into the continuity of things — a sharp contrast from what everything from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the John Wick series has done. That said, it does beg the question of what franchise might be next; a Top Gear-esque series with Fast & Furious branding seems like a no-brainer.

More Like This

Brian Cox Trained His Whole Life to Dress Like Logan Roy
Brian Cox Trained His Whole Life to Dress Like Logan Roy
Brian Cox on HBO's Succession
Brian Cox Talks ‘Succession’, Trump and the Rupert Murdoch Connection
Brian Cox
In New Memoir, Brian Cox Offers Candid Takes on Bowie, Depp and More

Recommended

Suggested for you

15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
A Classic, Deep Cut of a Military Watch Is Available Once More
One of the Rarest Ford Mustangs of All Time Is Heading to Auction
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
Take a Peek Inside the Bizarre and Titillating History of Men’s Magazines
Why You Should Buy One Watch and Do Everything in It

Keep Reading

A collage of various kinds of speakers

The Audio Expo of North America Had It All
President George W. Bush throws out the ceremonial first pitch before Game Three of the 2001 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2001 in Bronx, New York.

Why Are US Presidents Obsessed With Sports?
The Morgan Super 3, the Aptera Launch Edition and the Twike 5, three modern three-wheeled vehicles

The Automobile Age Began on Three Wheels. Can It Return to Its Roots?
G4 6-Year Extra Añejo tequila

Do Whatever You Can to Find This Rare Tequila
Illustration of a passenger in business class

Business Class Experiences That Won't Break the Bank
a collage of Nike sneakers on a grey background

Secure a Swooshtastic Mother’s Day Gift at Nike’s Last Chance Sale
The One Piece You Need to Make a Spring Style Statement

The One Piece You Need to Make a Spring Style Statement
Our favorite brands are all on sale.

The 10 Best Sex Toy Deals From Lovehoney’s Massive Sale
a collage of the best activewear brands to know

15 Activewear Brands Every Guy Should Know

Trending

15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
A Classic, Deep Cut of a Military Watch Is Available Once More
One of the Rarest Ford Mustangs of All Time Is Heading to Auction
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
Take a Peek Inside the Bizarre and Titillating History of Men’s Magazines