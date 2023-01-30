InsideHook
TV | January 30, 2023 3:16 pm

Corporate Synergy Is Bringing Bill Maher to CNN

"Overtime" will air on "CNN Tonight" beginning in February

Bill Maher, whose "Overtime" segments from "Real Time" will now be airing on CNN
Bill Maher's "Overtime" segments have a new home on TV.
Randy Holmes via Getty
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Lately, if you’ve wanted to hear Bill Maher talk politics with an array of guests, there have been two places you could go: HBO, where Real Time With Bill Maher airs, and your podcast platform of choice, where his audio show Club Random With Bill Maher can be found. But soon you’ll have a third destination, and it’s a corporate sibling of the network Real Time has called home since 2003: CNN.

No, Maher won’t be hosting the evening news. Instead, as Mediaite reports, the post-show “Overtime” segments of Real Time that have been airing on YouTube will now appear on CNN on Friday nights. Per an announcement from CNN, “Overtime” will become a segment on CNN Tonight beginning on Friday, February 3, airing at 11:30 p.m. ET.

CNN’s press release also observes that this maneuver “joins several other recent partnerships between HBO and CNN.”

What’s not immediately clear is whether or not this means that “Overtime” will continue to air on YouTube in addition to the CNN airing, or if CNN will become its exclusive home. (One thing that may or may not be significant: clips from Friday’s Real Time didn’t show up on the show’s YouTube page until Sunday this week; they’re usually posted shortly after the show airs.)

It’ll be interesting to see how “Overtime” fits in the context of a different show. Some of the most memorable exchanges on Real Time lately have taken place on this segment, whether it’s Matthew Perry recalling his work with Christopher Guest or a heated discussion on current threats to democracy. We’ll see how it all works when Friday rolls around.

