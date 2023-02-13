InsideHook
TV | February 13, 2023 5:54 pm

All of “Arrested Development” Is Leaving Netflix

It's the first time the streaming service has removed its original content

"Arrested Development" cast
The cast of "Arrested Development" in 2018.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

For three seasons, a comedy called Arrested Development ran on Fox. It was funny, innovative and featured a prodigiously talented cast — transforming Jason Bateman’s career and launching those of Michael Cera and Alia Shawkat. After its 2006 cancellation, it returned with two seasons on Netflix — one airing in 2013 and one airing beginning in 2018 — which were not as well-received.

Now, Arrested Development is making another departure — this time from Netflix. And, as Variety reports, this won’t just cover the three seasons that debuted on Fox. All five seasons will be made unavailable on the service, before presumably winding up somewhere else before long. That’s set to take place on March 15 of this year.

What’s especially notable about this decision, Variety notes, is that this would be the first time Netflix followed the lead of other streamers and took down seasons of a show that it had produced. Its rights to the first three seasons of Arrested Development are not exclusive — you can also see those episodes on Hulu. The complete series, however, has only been available in one place.

Password Sharing Isn’t to Blame for Netflix’s Downfall — Bad Programming Is
Password Sharing Isn’t to Blame for Netflix’s Downfall — Bad Programming Is

The streaming service lost 200,000 subscribers in Q1 this year

The fact that the fourth season of Arrested Development debuted in the spring of 2013 — which is a mind-boggling thing to type — might have something to do with the timing of this. Until then, however, fans of the show will be keeping track of the final countdown until it leaves the service.

More Like This

Jessica Walter visits SiriusXM Studios on June 12, 2019 in New York City.
Jessica Walter, “Arrested Development” and “Archer” Actress, Dead at 80
Elaine Stritch and Alec Baldwin in 30 Rock's "Ludachristmas"
No Sitcom Nailed Christmas More Perfectly Than “30 Rock”
Frasier
Please Stop Killing the Shows of My Youth With Mediocre Reboots

Recommended

Suggested for you

Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks
Lake Michigan Shipwreck Contains $17 Million of Booze
Which Light Beer Is the Least Disgusting?
The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
It’s Never Too Late (Or Early) to Try Tai Chi. Here’s How.
Why the Eagles Lost the Super Bowl

Keep Reading

Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs scrambles against the Eagles.

Why the Eagles Lost the Super Bowl
Chateaubriand roast cooked medium rare

This Chateaubriand Will Be the Star of Your Valentine's Day
Grand Place In Brussels at dusk

Here's Your Itinerary for a Perfect Weekend in Brussels
a pair of Nike Vaporfly 3 running shoes on a black and white background

Here’s Your First Peek at Nike’s Latest Marathon Super Shoe
Nobis Oliver Reversible Jacket in the Snow

Nobis Makes the Perfect Jacket for Every Conceivable Winter Situation
The founder of Fliteboard, against a conceptual background of clouds.

How to Be Happy, According to an Electric Surfboard Entrepreneur
Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum in "Magic Mike's Last Dance"

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” Is Steven Soderbergh’s Ode to Live Performance
a collage of products of the week on a tan background

Canon R8, Woodford Reserve Whiskey and Adidas x Jamaica Kits
Three travel backpacks on a triptych background

Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks

Trending

Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks
Lake Michigan Shipwreck Contains $17 Million of Booze
Which Light Beer Is the Least Disgusting?
The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
It’s Never Too Late (Or Early) to Try Tai Chi. Here’s How.