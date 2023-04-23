InsideHook
Tech | April 23, 2023 2:47 pm

Did a Financial Aid Startup Defraud JPMorgan Chase?

Frank was acquired in 2021 for $175 million

JP Morgan Chase
The founder of a startup acquired by JPMorgan Chase is coming under a lot of scrutiny.
Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

When looking back over the tech boom, it seems all too likely that the phrase “too good to be true” will find its way into the conversation plenty of times. From health startups with seemingly miraculous devices to exclusive music festivals, the archives are full of ambitious founders who made big promises and came under both ethical and legal scrutiny for their actions.

The latest such case comes in the form of a startup that promised to revolutionize financial aid — and wound up with its founder facing fraud charges. An investigation at Air Mail explores the case of Charlie Javice, founder of the startup Frank. JPMorgan Chase acquired Frank in 2021 for $175 million — and things went very badly soon thereafter.

As Tarpley Hitt writes at Air Mail, Javice has been targeted with both a lawsuit from JPMorgan Chase and an arrest under suspicion of wire fraud. At issue seems to be whether Javice knowingly defrauded the financial institution that purchased the startup she founded or whether changes made to the government’s financial aid programs made Frank’s tools obsolete.

Air Mail cites a New York Times opinion piece that Javice wrote in 2017 as a potential red flag for the events that followed. Well, it’s less about the piece itself and more about the massive correction that the Times added about two months later. The Times‘s correction notes that the article initially misrepresented information about “the criteria needed to be considered an independent student,” “the treatment of 529 college savings plans” and multiple questions on the FAFSA form.

Art Dealer Charged With Defrauding Elderly Clients
Art Dealer Charged With Defrauding Elderly Clients

An Ansel Adams photograph plays a big part here

There’s a lot more there, including details about shell companies and falsified lists of users. Will this be the next big-ticket fraud case involving a startup to get the prestige miniseries treatment? Keep an eye on your streaming service of choice.

More Like This

MoviePass
Onetime MoviePass Executives Now Face Fraud Charges
Zach Horwitz's house
How Did One Actor Defraud Film Investors For Millions?
Ex-NFL player Brett Favre attends media day at Super Bowl LVI in LA
Ex-Mississippi Governor Allegedly Helped Brett Favre Defraud Welfare System

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Secret History of Hidden Firehouse Bars
15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
Why You Should Buy One Watch and Do Everything in It
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
One of the Rarest Ford Mustangs of All Time Is Heading to Auction
The Keys to a Lower Heart Rate — and Better Health

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Mushroom Chocolates, Shinola Eyewear and Ricoh GR III
A black watch on display

A Classic, Deep Cut of a Military Watch Is Available Once More
Maker's Mark

Maker's Mark Brings Its Wood Finished Series to an End With BEP
Riley Cote

Former Pro Athletes Are Treating Depression With Psychedelics
15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay

15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
Man with headset playing video game

Here’s How to Not Be a Manchild in Your Relationship
a collage of Brooks Brothers items on a multi-color background

Get Your Spring Wardrobe Right With Brooks Brothers’ Spend and Save Sale
Solo Stove backyard bundle hero

Save Up to $700 at the Solo Stove Backyard Bundle Sale
a collage of the best office sneakers for men on a grey background

In Your Business-Casual Era? These Office-Friendly Sneakers Have Your Back.

Trending

The Secret History of Hidden Firehouse Bars
15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
Why You Should Buy One Watch and Do Everything in It
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
One of the Rarest Ford Mustangs of All Time Is Heading to Auction