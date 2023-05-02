InsideHook
Tech | May 2, 2023 10:46 am

Federal Trade Commission Cautions Against Scammers Using AI

Oh boy, we've entered a new era of scams

FTC headquarters
The Federal Trade Commission office in Washington, DC.
Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

AI can be used for a number of tasks, up to and including being your wingman on dating apps. But those same qualities of being able to interact with someone in real time also make this technology dangerous — including the possibility of AI being used to scam you in some way. Or, knowing scammers, it’s more like that AI could be used to scam you in a large number of different ways. Either way, getting scammed by AI is a situation that most people — and the federal agency that regulates product sales and advertising — would like to avoid.

As Engadget reports, Michael Atleson — an attorney with the FTC’s Division of Advertising Practices — recently explained the agency’s areas of concern with respect to AI. Among his concerns were AI convincing people that it was, well, not AI. “People could easily be led to think that they’re conversing with something that understands them and is on their side,” he told Engadget.

Atleson also shed light on how the FTC would regard ads that use AI in a misleading way. “Companies thinking about novel uses of generative AI, such as customizing ads to specific people or groups, should know that design elements that trick people into making harmful choices are a common element in FTC cases, such as recent actions relating to financial offers, in-game purchases, and attempts to cancel services,” he said.

Meet Rizz: Your AI Dating Wingman and Response Generator
Meet Rizz: Your AI Dating Wingman and Response Generator

The keyboard plug-in can theoretically do the talking for you on dating apps

As Axios reported earlier this year, scammers are already using AI and chatbots to scam people believing that they were getting help with tax preparation. The language of Atleson and his colleagues might dissuade some would-be scammers from getting involved with AI scams — but unfortunately, it seems like a new era of scams is already upon us.

More Like This

A glass of alcohol on top of twenty dollar bills.
This Might Be One of the Ugliest Whisky Scams Ever
Young woman on the beach phoning the bank for credit card support. Fraud, both in calls and online, is more likely to affect younger people.
New Studies Suggest Young People Are Twice as Susceptible to Scams
a messy bedroom that looks nothing like the photos that were posted on Airbnb
Airbnb Scams: How to Avoid Getting Catfished

Recommended

Suggested for you

How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
Let the Bears Crawl to Arlington Heights
15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
What Is the Most Innately Millennial Album Ever Made?
The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for 2023

Keep Reading

Several watches side-by-side in black, dark blue, brown and cyan.

The Best New Watches Released Last Month
An aerial shot of electric cars charging in EV-only parking spaces. We discuss the term "bricked" as it relates to EVs.

The Fear of Getting "Bricked"
Malibu, California

Thanks to a Burgeoning Food Scene, Malibu Draws a New Crowd
Bruce Springsteen

The 18 Most Important Bruce Springsteen Live Performances, According to a Superfan
Four recommended bottles of whisk(e)y for the month of May 2023

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This May
a collage of lightweight jacket styles on a blue background

Truckers, Trenches and Track Jackets: The Best Lightweight Outerwear for Men
Three Blenders on an abstract blue and red background

The Best Blenders for Every Type of Kitchen
An assortment of Paravel products

Gear Up for Your Summer Travel With 25% Off Everything at Paravel
Men's clothing hanging up at the Kith store in Miami, Florida — one of our favorite menswear stores in the city

Miami’s 8 Best Menswear Shops, From Luxury to Vintage

Trending

How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
Let the Bears Crawl to Arlington Heights
15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
What Is the Most Innately Millennial Album Ever Made?