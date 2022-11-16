For a sport that is fairly synonymous with wealth and luxury, it’s quite fitting that a just-announced “all-access” race and hotel experience for next year’s Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix clocks in at a cool $1 million.

Announced by Wynn Las Vegas in conjunction with F1, the once-in-a-lifetime package for the Grand Prix is good for up to six people to enjoy a four-night stay at the two-story Encore three-bedroom duplex and includes 24-hour butler service with daily breakfast and enhanced in-room amenities such as Dom Perignon and a selection of caviar.

“Wynn Las Vegas is the ultimate partner to deliver the caliber of experience that we know our global Formula 1 fans have come to expect,” said Las Vegas Grand Prix chief commercial officer Emily Prazer. “We combined the most exclusive access points across the track with Wynn’s ultra-luxury accommodations and amenities to offer a package better than ever before and create the greatest race weekend imaginable.”

Other perks include access to the Grand Prix’s opening ceremonies, priority access to race-week events at Wynn Las Vegas, complimentary spa and salon treatments and a free round of golf for each person. It’s a pricey package, but there’s one more perk: Wynn Las Vegas and F1 will make a $100,000 donation to local charities for each purchased package.

“We’ve partnered with F1 to curate an exclusive selection of premium race experiences that provide fans unmatched access to race week events, as well as Wynn’s world-class amenities,” said Wynn Las Vegas president Brian Gullbrants. “The official F1 all-access race experience is the perfect example of the bespoke experiences we seek to offer our guests.”

Taking place next year from November 16-18, the Las Vegas Grand Prix marks F1’s first return to Sin City since the Caesars Palace Grand Prix was held in 1981 and 1982. With F1 events in Austin and Miami also scheduled for next year, the U.S. will be the only country to host three races in 2023.