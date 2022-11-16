InsideHook
Sports | November 16, 2022 12:46 pm

Wynn Las Vegas Offering $1 Million Deal for Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

The event will be taking place next year from November 16-18

Promo art from Wynn Las Vegas and F1.
Wynn Las Vegas unveiled a $1 million package for next year’s F1 race.
Wynn Las Vegas
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

For a sport that is fairly synonymous with wealth and luxury, it’s quite fitting that a just-announced “all-access” race and hotel experience for next year’s Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix clocks in at a cool $1 million.

Announced by Wynn Las Vegas in conjunction with F1, the once-in-a-lifetime package for the Grand Prix is good for up to six people to enjoy a four-night stay at the two-story Encore three-bedroom duplex and includes 24-hour butler service with daily breakfast and enhanced in-room amenities such as Dom Perignon and a selection of caviar.

“Wynn Las Vegas is the ultimate partner to deliver the caliber of experience that we know our global Formula 1 fans have come to expect,” said Las Vegas Grand Prix chief commercial officer Emily Prazer. “We combined the most exclusive access points across the track with Wynn’s ultra-luxury accommodations and amenities to offer a package better than ever before and create the greatest race weekend imaginable.”

Other perks include access to the Grand Prix’s opening ceremonies, priority access to race-week events at Wynn Las Vegas, complimentary spa and salon treatments and a free round of golf for each person. It’s a pricey package, but there’s one more perk: Wynn Las Vegas and F1 will make a $100,000 donation to local charities for each purchased package.

“We’ve partnered with F1 to curate an exclusive selection of premium race experiences that provide fans unmatched access to race week events, as well as Wynn’s world-class amenities,” said Wynn Las Vegas president Brian Gullbrants. “The official F1 all-access race experience is the perfect example of the bespoke experiences we seek to offer our guests.”

Taking place next year from November 16-18, the Las Vegas Grand Prix marks F1’s first return to Sin City since the Caesars Palace Grand Prix was held in 1981 and 1982. With F1 events in Austin and Miami also scheduled for next year, the U.S. will be the only country to host three races in 2023.

More Like This

Winner Red Bull Racing's Mexican driver Sergio Perez (C) and Red Bull Racing's engineer Hugh Bird (L) celebrate with champagne on the podium after the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix night race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore on October 2, 2022.
At Formula 1, Even That Sprayed Wine Has a Sponsor
Alarm clock
What Can Formula 1 Teach Us About Avoiding Jetlag?
The 22-year-old British-Belgian Formula 1 driver Lando Norris waving in his racing suit in front of photos of the 2022 F1 season
Catching Up With F1 Driver Lando Norris, "The Best of the Next Generation"

Recommended

Suggested for you

This Is What It’s Like to Judge the Oscars of Cheese
The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget
Every FIFA World Cup 2022 Kit, Ranked
Daniel Craig’s Belvedere Ad Is a Love Letter to Menswear
Why the Wisconsin Old Fashioned Should Be Your Go-To Winter Cocktail
Sarah Sherman Made a Welcome Return to "SNL"'s Weekend Update

Keep Reading

Andres Cantor

Speaking With Andrés Cantor, Whose “Gooooooal” Call Is the Soundtrack to the World Cup
Kids play in a Better Block park

The Case for Tactical Urbanism
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the screening of "The Traitor" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2019 in Cannes

7 Menswear Staples to Adopt From Leonardo DiCaprio’s Wardrobe
a collage of Flint and Tinder waxed jackets on a rugged background

Which Flint and Tinder Waxed Jacket Is Right for You?
Early Black Friday gift ideas on a black, snowy background

The Best Early Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
An over, water pitcher and shears on a purple and pink abstract background

14 Elevated Kitchen Basics That’ll Have You Cooking More Than Ever
Planes, Trains Automobiles John Hughes perfect Thanksgiving movie

Thanksgiving Movies Are the Best Holiday Movies
Grand Hyatt DFW

The Unexpected Return of the Airport Hotel
Bono's autobiography Surrender

“Surrender” May Actually Make Bono Skeptics Change Their Minds

Trending

This Is What It’s Like to Judge the Oscars of Cheese
The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget
Every FIFA World Cup 2022 Kit, Ranked
Daniel Craig’s Belvedere Ad Is a Love Letter to Menswear
Why the Wisconsin Old Fashioned Should Be Your Go-To Winter Cocktail