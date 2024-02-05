Before today, much of the conversation about Red Bull’s Formula 1 team involved the scheduled announcement of its next vehicle — and what effects that might have on the rest of the Formula One field. Turns out plenty can change in a day. The Associated Press reported (via Autoblog) that Red Bull is now investigating Christian Horner, Red Bull’s team principal for all things Formula One.



According to the AP’s report, the investigation followed an accusation of misconduct by a female employee of the Formula One team. Red Bull announced that they had begun what the company described as “an independent investigation” of the matter.



“This process, which is already underway, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister,” Red Bull said in a statement. “The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”



Horner will remain in his current position while the investigation continues. The AP noted that Horner’s “aggressive management style” was reportedly at the heart of the complaint.

Horner was previously criticized for comments he made about gender in a 2022 interview. As an article in The Fourth Floor pointed out, Horner suggested that a new generation of women were watching Formula One “because of all these great-looking drivers.” When confronted about the statement by journalist Laura Woods, Horner went on to speak of the need for more women in Formula One in a variety of roles. It’s an incident that puts this latest complaint into unsettling focus.