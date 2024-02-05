Culture > Sports

Report: Christian Horner Under Investigation After Formal Complaint

Red Bull's Formula One team principal was also criticized for sexist comments in 2022

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 5, 2024 3:27 pm
Red Bull's Christian Horner
Red Bull's Christian Horner in 2023
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Before today, much of the conversation about Red Bull’s Formula 1 team involved the scheduled announcement of its next vehicle — and what effects that might have on the rest of the Formula One field. Turns out plenty can change in a day. The Associated Press reported (via Autoblog) that Red Bull is now investigating Christian Horner, Red Bull’s team principal for all things Formula One.

According to the AP’s report, the investigation followed an accusation of misconduct by a female employee of the Formula One team. Red Bull announced that they had begun what the company described as “an independent investigation” of the matter.

“This process, which is already underway, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister,” Red Bull said in a statement. “The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

Horner will remain in his current position while the investigation continues. The AP noted that Horner’s “aggressive management style” was reportedly at the heart of the complaint.

Exploring the Science Behind Formula One’s New Car Designs
Exploring the Science Behind Formula One’s New Car Designs
 Physics class was never this exciting

Horner was previously criticized for comments he made about gender in a 2022 interview. As an article in The Fourth Floor pointed out, Horner suggested that a new generation of women were watching Formula One “because of all these great-looking drivers.” When confronted about the statement by journalist Laura Woods, Horner went on to speak of the need for more women in Formula One in a variety of roles. It’s an incident that puts this latest complaint into unsettling focus.

More Like This

Aston Martin's new F1 car
Aston Martin Launches First Formula One Car Since 1960 With Unveiling of AMR21
Lewis Hamilton 2013
The Car Lewis Hamilton Drove in His First Team Mercedes Win Is Heading to Auction
A general view showing Nyck de Vries of Netherlands driving the (21) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT04 during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 27, 2023 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
Max Verstappen’s Monaco GP Win Reminds Us of the Beauty of Racing at Monte Carlo
The cover of the book "Racing With Rich Energy," by journalists Alanis King and Elizabeth Blackstock, next to a Haas F1 car with a Rich Energy decal
Behind the Definitive Account of an F1 Sponsorship Scandal, “Racing With Rich Energy”

Culture
Culture > Sports
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A scene from "The Zone of Interest"
There’s Never Been a Holocaust Movie — or a Best Picture Nominee — Like “The Zone of Interest”
Anthony Davis and LeBron James on the bench.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis Are No Longer Serious People
Auto Club Speedway
Rebuilding a Racetrack Has Big Implications for NASCAR in Southern California
Metallica's James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich discussing music and whiskey with Blackened Master Distiller Rob Dietrich
Exclusive: Metallica on the Success of the Band’s Official Whiskey
A bottle of the new Old Forester 1924 in front of a still
Old Forester Just Introduced Its Biggest Innovation Since Prohibition
A Vuori's Strato Tech Tee on a yellow background
Stuff We Swear By: Two Years Later, and This Vuori Tee Is Still My Favorite Workout Shirt

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

Red Bull's Christian Horner

Report: Christian Horner Under Investigation After Formal Complaint

Toni Fritsch

The Line Between Football and Soccer Is Blurrier Than You'd Expect

Thursday Night Football

The Future of Sports on Streaming Involves More Than Just Games

Auto Club Speedway

Rebuilding a Racetrack Has Big Implications for NASCAR in Southern California

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.