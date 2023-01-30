InsideHook
Sports | January 30, 2023 6:30 am

Thin Margins of Victory Abounded at This Year’s 24 Hours of Daytona

A promising start to multiple auto racing seasons

24 Hours of Daytona
A general view as cars race during the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway on January 28, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida.
James Gilbert/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

The 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona kicked off multiple auto racing series in one go, with both the IMSA SportsCar Championship and the Michelin Endurance Cup seeing their first races run of the year. For those in Daytona for the race — or watching at home — there was plenty to savor, from a few razor-thin wins to the debut of a new vehicle class.

This race marked the debut of the new Grand Touring Prototype category, and it was from this category that a close margin of victory emerged. The Meyer Shank Racing team of Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Simon Pagenaud and Helio Castroneves finished just 4.1 seconds ahead of the Wayne Taylor Racing team of Filipe Albuquerque, Ricky Taylor, Brendon Hartley and Louis Deletraz. Both teams made use of the Acura ARX-06, and it was Meyer Shank Racing’s second time winning the race in as many years.

Exploring the Science Behind Formula One’s New Car Designs
Exploring the Science Behind Formula One’s New Car Designs

Physics class was never this exciting


If 4.1 seconds separating first and second in a 24-hour race isn’t nail-biting enough for you, then perhaps the battle in the LMP2 class will suffice. There, the Proton Racing team of James Allen, Gianmaria Bruni, Francesco Pizzi and Fred Poordad edged out the CrowdStrike Racing by APR team by — checks notes — .016 seconds.

Endurance racing fans looking for more thrills and drama won’t have too long to wait for more in the series; the next Michelin Endurance Cup race is Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, set to take place on March 18 of this year.

