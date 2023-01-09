This App Helped Get TCU to the National Championship Game

On Monday night, the TCU Horned Frogs will face the Georgia Bulldogs to determine which team will be the champions of the current college football season. What ingredients bring a team to this point? For both teams, it’s a unique chemistry — a blend of players and coaches that come together for an outstanding season. But in the case of TCU, there’s another interesting factor in play — an app that helped the team’s players prepare for upcoming games.



In a recent article for The Athletic, David Ubben detailed the team’s use of the app Just Play. As Ubben explains, the app is used by players and coaches alike, and it allows for a variety of information to be shared — from the dissemination of game plans to detailed studies of footage from past competitions.



TCU head coach Sonny Dykes hailed the app for providing a boost to the team’s methods of training. “Any little advantage you can get makes a huge difference when they all add up,” Dykes told The Athletic. “We do anything to gain an inch and those inches add up.” Dykes previously used the app during his time as the head coach of SMU.



It’s not hard to see why the app would resonate with both players and coaches. For the former, it allows them easy access to essential information for preparing for their next game, while for the latter, it allows them to get players important information remotely. Given TCU’s success this season, it’s an impressive demonstration of what the app can bring to the right team.

