Report: Stephen Curry’s Leg Injury Will Sideline Him For Several Weeks

It was a case of good news and bad news for the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night in their game against the Dallas Mavericks. The good news was that they won by a score of 119-113. The bad news is that Stephen Curry exited the game in the third quarter with an injury to his left leg. As with many injuries that take a player out of the game completely, team and fans alike waited for a prognosis to arrive.



Now it’s here, and it’s not great. If you’d hoped to see Curry back in action before the NBA All-Star Game, that now seems like an impossibility. The Washington Post reports that Curry is expected to be out for “multiple weeks” while he’s treated for the injury.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry is expected to miss multiple weeks with a left leg injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2023

As the Post notes, other details about Curry’s injury have yet to be revealed. Up until the point in which he was injured, Curry had been having a solid game performance, amassing 21 points and 7 assists during his time on the court. The Warriors’ next game after the All-Star break is set for February 23, when they’ll take on the Los Angeles Lakers.



That Curry will also miss this year’s All-Star Game is especially bittersweet, considering that he was named the game’s MVP last year. He set a record for three-pointers in the game in question, and scored 50 points overall.

UPDATE: The Warriors have provided an update on Curry’s status via Twitter. The update cites “partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane as well as a contusion to his lower leg,” and notes that they’ll have more details on his recovery timeline in the next few days.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/oqRW2VLk2e — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 5, 2023