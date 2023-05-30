InsideHook
Sports | May 30, 2023 1:16 pm

Max Verstappen’s Monaco GP Win Reminds Us of the Beauty of Racing at Monte Carlo

There’s a reason this Grand Prix has been running for almost 100 years

A general view showing Nyck de Vries of Netherlands driving the (21) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT04 during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 27, 2023 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
There's no race quite like the Monaco Grand Prix.
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool
By Alex Kalogiannis @AlexKalogiannis

Ask any race fan which event is the most prestigious in motorsport, and they will invariably say Formula 1’s Monaco Grand Prix, even if it’s a begrudging admission. 

Detractors will lament that the passing is infrequent, that the event is tantamount to pageantry and that the F1 calendar’s most stalwart event — which dates back to 1929 and is part of the Triple Crown of Motorsport — is outdated. While much of that is up for debate; what can’t be argued is the uniqueness of the legendary street circuit, the challenges it presents and the skill required to make such an event look “boring,” as Max Verstappen reminded us all this weekend

The current Formula 1 World Champion and Red Bull Racing driver sailed from pole position to a victory that was anything but easy. Behind him for most of the race was Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, who is currently F1’s most senior and thus experienced driver, with a reputation for tenacity. 

Of all the cars on the grid, Red Bull’s vehicles were the most dominant last year and continue to be during this current season, making Alonso’s heel-nipping an exciting change of pace. Unfortunately, switching Alonso’s car to a less effective tire during a splash of wet weather all but guaranteed Verstappen’s first place finish. 

Targa Florio Is the Greatest, Most Dangerous Car Race You’ve Never Heard Of
Targa Florio Is the Greatest, Most Dangerous Car Race You’ve Never Heard Of

Historians discuss the romantic and dangerous Sicilian mountain race that inspired the Porsche Targa

It’s easy to sum up any single F1 race in a handful of sentences (if you miss a Sunday, just scroll through their Instagram and you’ll get the recap), but what’s harder to truly convey is how thrilling it is to witness the Monaco GP, even when the current frontrunner walks away with yet another barely-challenged win. 

The race is set along the streets of Monte Carlo, the central quarter within the principality of Monaco in the French Riviera. This stunning backdrop alone is enough to make the Monaco GP worth a watch, but it’s the ancient coastal city’s densely bunched roads that make it one of the most challenging circuits to tackle and thus exciting to experience. The slender roads snake along the mountainous coastline, between Belle Époque buildings and down to the yacht-filled bay below. These notoriously narrow causeways have racers thread the needle through tight bends as they climb and descend hills at breakneck speeds, where every millimeter of space is all the more precious and mistakes are harshly punished.

Monaco’s natural splendor, historical layout and long-standing affluence have made the Grand Prix a must-attend event for people of all walks of life, from fashion moguls looking to make a splash with their latest debuts to the racers themselves hoping to add this highly difficult race on their list of wins. It’s a (pun intended) formula that race organizers try and fail to replicate elsewhere, with the new Miami GP as the latest dud attempt. 

Yes, passing is tough and the driver who starts in front usually finishes in front, but simplifying it to that extent diminishes the sheer talent needed to navigate a city circuit that normally wouldn’t (and technically doesn’t) meet the modern safety standards set by the FIA — Formula 1’s governing organization — if it weren’t for special dispensations. It gets these because of how exciting, beloved and even romantic the Monaco Grand Prix can be. 

The race is a lot of things, many of which can be argued over, but boring? Never. 

More Like This

“Drive to Survive” Producer Paul Martin Dishes on the Show’s Fifth Season
“Drive to Survive” Producer Paul Martin Dishes on the Show’s Fifth Season
The 22-year-old British-Belgian Formula 1 driver Lando Norris waving in his racing suit in front of photos of the 2022 F1 season
Catching Up With Formula 1 Driver Lando Norris, “The Best of the Next Generation”
A shot of Marcus Ericsson's racecar in motion.
How a Former F1 Driver Won the Indy 500

Recommended

Suggested for you

Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
Here’s Everything You Need to Know About “Beige Flags” in Relationships
Once a Marathon Runner, Now the World’s Strongest Man
Making Pizza on the Grill Should Be Your New Memorial Day Tradition

Keep Reading

A scene from the series finale of "Succession"

“Succession” Stuck the Landing by Giving Every Character the Ending They Deserved
2023 Lexus RX 350h Hybrid, a new version of the best-selling vehicle from Lexus, which we tested and reviewed

Lexus Resets Its Most Popular SUV
A crowd of people giving a standing ovation

What's Up With Those Really Long Standing Ovations at Cannes?
a man floating in the water reading a newspaper

How to Make Like the Dutch and Do Nothing
Rocky coastline with Dunluce Castle

Get a Taste of Northern Irish Spirit on the Causeway Coast
A sampling of the best Memorial Day Weekend deals, including an a dutch oven, blue longsleeve button down and a garmin watch

The Memorial Day Sales Are Still Going. Here’s What’s Worth Shopping.
Justine Triet poses with her trophy during a photocall after winning the Palme d'Or during the closing ceremony of the 76th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 27, 2023.

“Anatomy of a Fall” Wins the Palme d’Or, Wrapping Up a Solid Cannes
A collage of men's glasses on a light blue background. Here we look at the best glasses for your face shape.

How to Choose the Best Glasses for Your Face Shape
York's Men Vegan Sneaker in White from Moral Code, a piece of footwear built from apple leather

What Is Apple Leather and Why Is It in My Shoes?

Trending

Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
Here’s Everything You Need to Know About “Beige Flags” in Relationships
Once a Marathon Runner, Now the World’s Strongest Man