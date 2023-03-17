InsideHook
Sports | March 17, 2023 5:23 pm

Lewis Hamilton Shares Frustrations With Current Formula 1 Season

Next up? This weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton
ewis Hamilton of Mercedes attends the practice session ahead of the Formula 1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on March 17, 2023.
Ayman Yaqoob/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

It’s a rare competitor in nearly any field who doesn’t like winning — and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton is no exception. Thankfully for Hamilton, he’s done a lot of it. Last year’s season was a challenging one for Hamilton, and one would think that he saw this year’s Bahrain Grand Prix as the ideal place to get a new season underway on the right foot. Things didn’t quite work out as planned, however — Hamilton ended up finishing fifth overall.

Now, the driver has expressed his frustration over the way this Formula 1 season has started in a series of interviews. As the Associated Press reports (via Autoblog), Hamilton commented that, as of now, the Mercedes team is “not fighting” for a title. “None of us at this team have ever shied away from a challenge,” he added. “We would much prefer to be at the front, but it isn’t the way it is.”

As the Associated Press notes, in a subsequent interview Hamilton clarified his comments somewhat. In that interview, he focused on the idea that “what’s important is that we continue to communicate, we continue to pull together.”

Lewis Hamilton also addressed his concerns that Red Bull’s team, which finished first and second in Bahrain, could do even better in upcoming races. “I think in the race they weren’t pushing and I think they were a lot quicker than they even seemed,” Hamilton said. “We have them as a second-and-half faster in the race per lap.”

Wynn Las Vegas Offering $1 Million Deal for Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Wynn Las Vegas Offering $1 Million Deal for Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

The event will be taking place next year from November 16-18

Given how Red Bull looked in a practice session preceding Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Hamilton’s observation seems spot-on. What will that mean for Sunday’s race? Sounds like things are getting even more competitive with the season barely underway.

More Like This

Lewis Hamilton, third from left in a black suit with white lace, and those he invited to the 2021 Met Gala, including Black fashion designers, creatives and athletes
One Day After Near-Death Crash, Lewis Hamilton Hosts Black Designers at Met Gala
Silverstone Museum
Lewis Hamilton and Prince Harry Open Auto Museum at Silverstone Circuit
Winner Red Bull Racing's Mexican driver Sergio Perez (C) and Red Bull Racing's engineer Hugh Bird (L) celebrate with champagne on the podium after the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix night race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore on October 2, 2022.
At Formula 1, Even That Sprayed Wine Has a Sponsor

Recommended

Suggested for you

Toyota Mirai Proves Hydrogen Will Always Be the Future
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
How One Man's Obsession Brought a Legendary Golf Course Back From the Dead
Long Island Ferrari Thieves Pull Off Logic-Defying Heist
The 10 Best Deals at Filson’s Extremely Rare Warehouse Sale
The Definitive Off-the-Beaten Path Guide to the Amalfi Coast

Keep Reading

Pink grocery shopping against a blue background.

This French App Will Change the Way You Grocery Shop
pesto pizza on a wooden table at nyc's L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele

Napoli’s Best Pizza Is Now in NYC's West Village
The 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV in yellow and black driving off-road in the dirt

Lamborghini Vies for SUV Dominance With Urus Performante
a collage of spring jacket styles on a lavender background

The Best Lightweight Jacket Styles to Wear This Spring, From Truckers to Trenches
Sunglasses from Ray-Ban and Oakley, now on sale at Woot

Put on Some Ray-Ban and Oakley Shades, Save Up to 59% Off
The Best Pillow for Every Type of Sleeper

The Best Pillow for Every Type of Sleeper
An ornate glass bottle of half empty whisky with a set of glasses and tumblers on a serving tray, in atmospherically lit on an old-fashioned, classy wood-panelled bar.

The 7 Most Exclusive Members-Only Clubs in Chicago — And How to Join
A collage of photos from the 12 best steakhouses in Los Angeles, California

The 12 Best Steakhouses in Los Angeles
A cannabis leaf print on a blue background

What It’s Like Becoming a Ganjier, a Sommelier for Weed

Trending

Toyota Mirai Proves Hydrogen Will Always Be the Future
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
How One Man's Obsession Brought a Legendary Golf Course Back From the Dead
Long Island Ferrari Thieves Pull Off Logic-Defying Heist
The 10 Best Deals at Filson’s Extremely Rare Warehouse Sale