It’s a rare competitor in nearly any field who doesn’t like winning — and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton is no exception. Thankfully for Hamilton, he’s done a lot of it. Last year’s season was a challenging one for Hamilton, and one would think that he saw this year’s Bahrain Grand Prix as the ideal place to get a new season underway on the right foot. Things didn’t quite work out as planned, however — Hamilton ended up finishing fifth overall.



Now, the driver has expressed his frustration over the way this Formula 1 season has started in a series of interviews. As the Associated Press reports (via Autoblog), Hamilton commented that, as of now, the Mercedes team is “not fighting” for a title. “None of us at this team have ever shied away from a challenge,” he added. “We would much prefer to be at the front, but it isn’t the way it is.”



As the Associated Press notes, in a subsequent interview Hamilton clarified his comments somewhat. In that interview, he focused on the idea that “what’s important is that we continue to communicate, we continue to pull together.”



Lewis Hamilton also addressed his concerns that Red Bull’s team, which finished first and second in Bahrain, could do even better in upcoming races. “I think in the race they weren’t pushing and I think they were a lot quicker than they even seemed,” Hamilton said. “We have them as a second-and-half faster in the race per lap.”

Given how Red Bull looked in a practice session preceding Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Hamilton’s observation seems spot-on. What will that mean for Sunday’s race? Sounds like things are getting even more competitive with the season barely underway.