InsideHook
Sports | May 5, 2023 11:44 am

A Las Vegas High School Was the Top Source for NFL Talent in 2023

Four NFL rookies hail from Bishop Gorman High School

A view of the 2023 NFL Draft logo in Kansas City.
Bishop Gorman High School was a feeder for the 2023 NFL Draft.
David Eulitt/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

Despite Sin City’s favorite slogan, Nevada’s top football players aren’t staying in Vegas — they’re heading to the NFL.

Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas had three of its former players selected in the NFL Draft last week in Kansas City: Cedric Tillman (Cleveland Browns), Dorian Thompson-Robinson (Cleveland Browns) and Kyu Blu Kelly (Baltimore Ravens). A fourth, Adam Plant Jr. (Las Vegas Raiders), latched on with a pro club as an undrafted free agent.

“Bishop Gorman has produced the best players in the state of Nevada for decades because of the talent and coaching leadership,” Baltimore Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley, a graduate of the private school, said. “I’m not surprised that more and more players from Las Vegas, and specifically Gorman, are getting drafted now, because it’s an elite high school program. I especially think it’s amazing to have another player from my high school joining the Ravens and I am excited to welcome Kyu to Baltimore.”

This Top-Five Pick in the NFL Draft Was a Zero-Star College Recruit
This Top-Five Pick in the NFL Draft Was a Zero-Star College Recruit

The Seattle Seahawks chose Devon Witherspoon in the first round last night. He never even played football until he was a high school junior.

Of the 243 different high schools that produced the 259 players who were selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, Bishop Gorman was the only one to produce three selections, although there were 14 schools that churned out two picks. One of those schools, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, has had multiple players drafted in each of the past five years and produced a first-round selection for the fourth-consecutive draft this year (Nolan Smith in 2023, Evan Neal in 2022, Greg Newsome in 2021 and Cesar Ruiz in 2020).

Overall, the state of Florida had the most players selected with 36 overall, followed by Texas (30), Georgia (23) and California (21). The top two picks in the draft, quarterbacks Bryce Young (Mater Dei) and C.J. Stroud (Rancho Cucamonga), attended high school in California. Thirty-four other states, including Nevada, and the District of Columbia, each had at least one player drafted.

For the 17th time in the past 18 seasons, at least one player who attended high school outside of the United States was selected in the NFL Draft. This year there were three: guard Matthew Bergeron (Quebec, Canada), linebacker Tavius Robinson (Ontario, Canada) and guard Sidy Sow (Quebec, Canada).

More Like This

Deebo Samuel of the 49ers during the NFC Championship Game.
Deebo Samuel Blames 49ers’ Loss to Eagles on Playing With 10 People
The NFL Network headquarters building in Inglewood, CA.
NFL Employment Discrimination Probe Launched by NY, CA Attorneys General
Former East Carolina Pirates wide receiver Isaiah Winstead.
Football Player Uses Social Media Campaign to Get Contract With 49ers

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
New Lawsuit Targets Ford's 10-Speed Automatic Transmission
The 18 Most Important Bruce Springsteen Live Performances, According to a Superfan
Why You Should Use the “4-1-1 Method” for Muscle-Building
Mark Zuckerberg Ran a 19:34 5K, Credits His New Exercise Routine
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.

Keep Reading

The monstrous Hellcat V8 getting ready for action at the Brampton Assembly Plant in 2016.

Inside the Birth of the Dodge Hellcat V8, On the Eve of Its Death
Chasing yellowfish in Lesotho

Chasing One of the World's Most Sought-After Fish
The running of the 148th Kentucky Derby.

Here’s How to Bet on the Kentucky Derby
Outdoor dining tables in bubbles along Stone Street during the coronavirus pandemic in downtown Manhattan, New York City NYC

What Is the Future of Outdoor Dining?
A Collage of lululemon models wearing lululemon we've made too much sale items on a florescent rainbow background

Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section Is Full of Fire Athleisure Specials Right Now
Ryan Gosling and Bad Bunny on a pink swirly background

Four A-List Outfits (And How to Recreate Them) to Turbocharge Your Spring Style
The HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket

Review: This Infrared Blanket Is the Most Affordable Way to Have a Personal Sauna
Tom and Lisa Perini of Perini Ranch Steakhouse

Perini Ranch Celebrates 40 Years as the Most Iconic Steakhouse in Texas
A waiter holding an ax handle steak at St. Anselm, one of the best steakhouses in Washington, D.C.

The 8 Best Steakhouses in DC

Trending

The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
New Lawsuit Targets Ford's 10-Speed Automatic Transmission
The 18 Most Important Bruce Springsteen Live Performances, According to a Superfan
Why You Should Use the “4-1-1 Method” for Muscle-Building
Mark Zuckerberg Ran a 19:34 5K, Credits His New Exercise Routine