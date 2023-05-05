Despite Sin City’s favorite slogan, Nevada’s top football players aren’t staying in Vegas — they’re heading to the NFL.

Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas had three of its former players selected in the NFL Draft last week in Kansas City: Cedric Tillman (Cleveland Browns), Dorian Thompson-Robinson (Cleveland Browns) and Kyu Blu Kelly (Baltimore Ravens). A fourth, Adam Plant Jr. (Las Vegas Raiders), latched on with a pro club as an undrafted free agent.

“Bishop Gorman has produced the best players in the state of Nevada for decades because of the talent and coaching leadership,” Baltimore Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley, a graduate of the private school, said. “I’m not surprised that more and more players from Las Vegas, and specifically Gorman, are getting drafted now, because it’s an elite high school program. I especially think it’s amazing to have another player from my high school joining the Ravens and I am excited to welcome Kyu to Baltimore.”

This Top-Five Pick in the NFL Draft Was a Zero-Star College Recruit The Seattle Seahawks chose Devon Witherspoon in the first round last night. He never even played football until he was a high school junior.

Of the 243 different high schools that produced the 259 players who were selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, Bishop Gorman was the only one to produce three selections, although there were 14 schools that churned out two picks. One of those schools, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, has had multiple players drafted in each of the past five years and produced a first-round selection for the fourth-consecutive draft this year (Nolan Smith in 2023, Evan Neal in 2022, Greg Newsome in 2021 and Cesar Ruiz in 2020).

Overall, the state of Florida had the most players selected with 36 overall, followed by Texas (30), Georgia (23) and California (21). The top two picks in the draft, quarterbacks Bryce Young (Mater Dei) and C.J. Stroud (Rancho Cucamonga), attended high school in California. Thirty-four other states, including Nevada, and the District of Columbia, each had at least one player drafted.

For the 17th time in the past 18 seasons, at least one player who attended high school outside of the United States was selected in the NFL Draft. This year there were three: guard Matthew Bergeron (Quebec, Canada), linebacker Tavius Robinson (Ontario, Canada) and guard Sidy Sow (Quebec, Canada).