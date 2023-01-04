InsideHook
Sports | January 4, 2023 4:13 pm

ESPN: Ex-USMNT Captain Exposed Coach Gregg Berhalter’s Past Domestic Violence Incident

It appears Claudio Reyna was upset about his son Gio's role at the World Cup

Gregg Berhalter gives directions at the World Cup against the Netherlands.
Gregg Berhalter may not be coaching for U.S. Soccer much longer.
John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

If there was ever any doubt that there is bad blood between U.S. men’s national team head coach Gregg Berhalter and attacking midfielder Gio Reyna, a new report from ESPN about how sensitive information about an incident in the ’90s was leaked to U.S. Soccer appears to have put that issue to bed.

Criticized for only playing 20-year-old Reyna a total of 52 minutes in Qatar as the U.S. struggled on offense and scored just three goals in four games, Berhalter released a joint statement with his wife Rosalind on Twitter on Tuesday acknowledging a “shameful” incident that occurred 31 years ago when the two were in college the University of North Carolina.

“In the fall of 1991, I met my soulmate. I had just turned 18 and was a freshman in college when I met Rosalind,” Berhalter wrote in the statement. “One night, while out drinking at a local bar, Rosalind and I had a heated argument that continued outside. It became physical and I kicked her in the legs. There are zero excuses for my actions that night; it was a shameful moment and one that I regret to this day. The lessons learned from that night over three decades ago became the foundation for a loving, devoted, and supportive relationship, which we honored and celebrated with our 25th wedding anniversary this past weekend.”

Berhalter, who is now being investigated by U.S. Soccer and will be replaced by USMNT assistant coach Anthony Hudson during a January camp in California, said the probe into the incident began after an individual contacted U.S. Soccer during the World Cup last month saying they had information that would “take him down.”

According to ESPN, that individual was Gio Reyna’s father Claudio, a former USMNT captain who played youth and high school soccer with Berhalter before they both were on the U.S. national team from 1994 to 2006. Reyna, allegedly, reached out to U.S. Soccer on the same day Berhalter made references at a summit in front of a large group of people to “a player” nearly being sent home from the World Cup for not meeting expectations on and off the field. That player, of course, was Gio Reyna.

“Former United States men’s national team captain Claudio Reyna sent multiple messages to U.S. Soccer executives during the World Cup threatening to reveal sensitive details about USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter’s past,” per ESPN. “The messages began after his son, Gio Reyna, was informed he would have a limited role at the tournament.”

If true, this is a terrible look for U.S. Soccer on multiple levels, as it is basically the story of an angry father making threats to reveal damaging information about his longtime colleague and friend over his son’s playing time in a soccer match. Unfortunately for Berhalter, the elder Reyna followed through on those threats and damaged all involved.

UPDATE: Following ESPN’s initial report, Dannielle Reyna, Claudio’s wife and Gio’s mother, reported that she told U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart about Berhalter’s past domestic violence incident because she was frustrated by comments the coach made about her son after the World Cup.

Danielle Reyna said in a statement on Wednesday: “I thought it was especially unfair that Gio, who had apologized for acting immaturely about his playing time, was still being dragged through the mud when Gregg had asked for and received forgiveness for doing something so much worse at the same age.”

More Like This

Members of the USMNT after the match between Iran and the U.S.
US Women Will Profit More From USMNT's Qatar Run Than From Two World Cup Wins
Hublot’s Exclusive New Smart Watch Is Designed Specifically for Soccer Fans
Hublot’s Exclusive New Smart Watch Is Designed Specifically for Soccer Fans
Christian Pulisic takes a corner kick against Iran.
Is Christian Pulisic USMNT's Best All-Time Player? Brad Friedel Weighs In.

Recommended

Suggested for you

Our Favorite Fitness Gear of 2022
20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023
The 10 Cars, Trucks and SUVs We’re Most Excited to Drive in 2023
My Favorite Runs of 2022
Director Jason Woliner Explains the Compelling Complexity of Peacock's "Paul T. Goldman"
The Best Memes of 2022, Explained

Keep Reading

Four bottles we liked to start off 2023

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This January
Tiger's Nest Monastery, Khamsum Yulley Namgyal Chorten and the Buddha Dordenma, all part of our travel guide to Bhutan

A Jaunt in Bhutan, Where Happiness Is King and Travel Is Exclusive
Edward Sexton

Edward Sexton Returns to Savile Row
a collage of Alex Mill items on a blue-orange gradient background

Upgrade Your Closet for Less With This Rare Alex Mill Sale
Naadam products on a green wool background

Naadam Is the Best Place to Buy Affordable Cashmere
best peloton alternatives

Peloton, Mirror and Beyond: A Complete Guide to the Best Smart Home Fitness Machines
people standing around a table with cocktails eating from a charcuterie platter

How to Serve Charcuterie Like a Spaniard
View of Independence Square in Montevideo

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Montevideo
A man wearing the Reign Long Sleeve by Rhone. The activewear brand is taking up to 60% off hundreds of styles.

Rhone’s End of Season Sale Is Just Beginning

Trending

Our Favorite Fitness Gear of 2022
20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023
The 10 Cars, Trucks and SUVs We’re Most Excited to Drive in 2023
My Favorite Runs of 2022
Director Jason Woliner Explains the Compelling Complexity of Peacock's "Paul T. Goldman"