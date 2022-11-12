InsideHook
Sports | November 12, 2022 8:35 pm

Edwin Diaz’s Mets Contract Has Echoes of Bobby Bonilla’s

He could be paid through 2042

Edwin Diaz
Edwin Díaz of the New York Mets pitches in the seventh inning during the Wild Card Series game between the San Diego Padres and the New York Mets.
Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

In 1991, Bobby Bonilla signed a contract with the New York Mets that was lucrative at the time and has only proven to be more so with time. Bonilla will receive $1.19 million each year through 2035, at which time he will be 72. You’d think that this would be a relatively singular phenomenon — and that the same kind of contract wouldn’t be in play (no pun intended) from the same team. But history has a way of repeating itself — even in baseball.

As ESPN reports, the Mets’ contract with pitcher Edwin Diaz includes $26.5 million worth of deferred payments. Those aren’t scheduled to be completed until 2042.

The contract is worth $102 million and covers five years. Diaz is set to receive $17.25 million for each of the next two seasons, which will increase to $17.5 million for 2025. At the end of that season, he can choose to exercise an option for the last two years, during which time he will make $18.5 million per season.

The deferred payments only come into play if the Mets don’t exercise their option for 2028. If they do so, he would receive $17.25 for the season, with the option of a $1 million buyout. With this deal, the Mets are making a big investment in their bullpen; let’s hope their accounting department is also well taken care of.

