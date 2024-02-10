Culture > Sports

MLB Suspends Billy Eppler For the 2024 Season

Eppler resigned as the Mets' GM last fall

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 10, 2024 12:35 pm
Billy Eppler and Justin Verlander
Pitcher Justin Verlander of the New York Mets waves to his daughter as he sits beside general manager Billy Eppler in 2022.
Rich Schultz/Getty Images

In October of 2023, New York Mets General Manager Billy Eppler — who had held his job for two years — resigned from the organization with two years remaining on his contract. At the time, The Athletic and other media outlets reported that his resignation stemmed from a league investigation of improper behavior — something to do with lists of injured players. Now, more details have emerged, both about what Eppler did and how the league will respond.

On Friday, ESPN reported that Major League Baseball had suspended Eppler through the conclusion of this year’s World Series. A statement from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred implicated Eppler in “the deliberate fabrication of injuries” during the 2022 and 2023 seasons — the goal being, apparently, creating more open roster space for the Mets.

ESPN reported that a statement from Eppler indicated that he’d cooperated with the league’s investigation. His former club addressed the league’s decision in a statement as well: “With Billy Eppler’s resignation on October 5, 2023, and with David Stearns leading the Baseball Operations team, the Mets consider the matter closed and will have no further comment.”

Mets Top List of MLB Teams Paying Luxury Tax for 2023 Season
Mets Top List of MLB Teams Paying Luxury Tax for 2023 Season
 The previous record was set by the Dodgers in 2015

In an analysis of the league’s punishment of Eppler, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal pointed out that the practice for which Eppler was suspended is believed to be significantly more widespread. “The commissioner wanted to set an example, and Eppler made for an easy target,” Rosenthal wrote. Which begs the question: will this response to team roster manipulation lead to widespread change — or will another executive receive a much harsher punishment in the near future?

More Like This

A general view of the MLB logo.
MLB Strikes Out in Bid to Bring America’s Pastime to Paris
Fans hold up a Japanese flag during the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
Japanese Phenom Taking Talents to MLB…as Early as 2027
Former Mets general manager Billy Eppler.
New Administration, Same Old Mets as GM Resigns Amid Probe
Ichiro Suzuki looks on before a Mariners game.
Baseball Addict Ichiro Suzuki Now Pitching Against Teenage Girls

Culture
Culture > Sports
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A fence in a field. Fence jumping can bring fitness benefits, even as an adult.
Fitness Test: Can You Still Perform This Childhood Staple?
Beer flight
Why Breweries Are Saying No to Beer Flights
Steak on a plate with gravy and wine on a white tablecloth
The Best Steakhouses in Dallas
The latest and greatest travel currency just dropped
A Shared Google Maps List Is the New Traveler Currency
Blank turned on flexible clamshell phone display half folded mockup. It's been reported that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone.
Does Apple Really Need a Foldable iPhone?
Cristiano Ronaldo
Who Are the Highest-Paid Athletes In the World?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

Chip Kelly coaching

Chip Kelly Is Ohio State's New Offensive Coordinator

Billy Eppler and Justin Verlander

MLB Suspends Billy Eppler For the 2024 Season

Quarterback Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens during a 2023 game. On Thursday he was awarded his second league MVP award.

Lamar Jackson Wins MVP Again, Proving Players Still Have Control Over Their Careers

Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets. Jets owner Woody Johnson recently chewed out the offense in public.

Did the Owner of the Jets Already Doom His Team for 2024?

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.