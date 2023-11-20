A general view of the MLB logo.
MLB's International Series is not heading to France after all.
Dylan Buell/Getty
Culture > Sports

MLB Strikes Out in Bid to Bring America’s Pastime to Paris

MLB wanted to play regular-season games in France in 2025

By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
November 20, 2023 11:43 am
Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook who earned a master's degree in journalism from NYU and has called Brooklyn home since 2006. A fan of Boston sports, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky bourbon, Evan has had his work published in publications including "Maxim," Bleacher Report and "The Daily Mail."

When the Summer Olympics arrive in Paris in 2024, skateboarding, sport climbing, surfing and breakdancing will all be part of the competition. Baseball was under consideration to be included, but a ruling by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) knocked America’s Pastime out of contention for Paris 2024. Don’t expect to see baseball in The City of Light the following year either, as MLB has scrapped plans to play regular-season games in Paris in 2025 after failing to find a promoter, according to the Associated Press.

The cancellation, which has not officially been announced by MLB, eliminates plans for a two-games series that was part of the collective bargaining agreement that was approved in March 2022. However, the teams who were going to make the trip to France were never chosen and a suitable venue for the two-game set was never found, leading to the plan to be scrapped outright. “The people familiar with the decision said it became apparent in recent months that no progress was being made to make the games work financially,” per the AP. Unlike the NFL, NBA and NHL, MLB has never played a game on continental Europe. 

Paris Olympics Pose an Existential Threat to the Seine’s Booksellers
Paris Olympics Pose an Existential Threat to the Seine’s Booksellers
 The city has a plan to temporarily relocate them when the Games are on

MLB did have success playing in London in 2019 when the Red Sox and Yankees made the trip across the pond, and a Cardinals and Cubs series this past June was also a hit. The Mets and Phillies are scheduled to play in England next June 8 and 9. The 2024 season will also travel to two other countries for regular-season games, as the Astros and Rockies will play in Mexico City and the Dodgers and Padres will open the season in Seoul, South Korea. The Red Sox and Rays will also play spring training games in the Dominican Republic.

While baseball will not be played in the 2024 Paris Olympics, it is expected to be reinstated for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Baseball was a full part of the Olympic program for the 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004 and 2008 Games, but the IOC voted to eliminate the game from the 2012 and 2016 Olympics before reinstating it for the 2020 Tokyo Games. 

More Like This

The Texas Rangers pose after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2023 World Series, which may end up being the least-watched World Series of all time
No One Watched the Rangers Win the World Series
Jose Leclerc and Adolis Garcia of the Texas Rangers celebrate on field after defeating the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the ALCS at Minute Maid Park on Monday, October 23, 2023 in Houston, Texas. The Texas Rangers won 11-4.
Is This the Year the Less-Hated Texas Baseball Franchise Takes It All?
Former Rex Sox pitcher Craig Breslow speaks at a team event in 2023.
Red Sox Paint New GM as an Out-of-the-Box Hire. He Isn’t.
SiriusXM host Chris "Mad Dog" Russo speaks.
The Rangers Have Creed. The D-backs Have…Chris “Mad Dog” Russo?

Culture > Sports

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

A general view of the MLB logo.

MLB Strikes Out in Bid to Bring America’s Pastime to Paris

Carmelo Anthony with a painting of himself

Professional Athletes Are Making a Splash in the Art Market

Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas (77) of Finland drives by the Sphere during the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, November 18, 2023

Love It or Hate It, the Las Vegas Grand Prix Raised the Bar

Taylor Swift in Rio

Philadelphia Radio Station Nixes Taylor Swift's Music In Advance of Monday's Eagles-Chiefs Game

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

Arnold Schwarzenegger sitting on the beach, in his 20s, grinning. We look at the life lessons in his new book, "Be Useful"

Life Lessons From Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Awesome New Autobiography

Ole & Steen's turkey feast toastie.

The Turkey Feast Toastie Delivers Thanksgiving on a Roll

Thanksgiving albums

The Albums InsideHook Editors Will Be Listening to This Thanksgiving

A man tossing wood to the side at a campground.

How to Get the Body of an Old-School Logger