Fans of Mila Kunis might have been surprised to discover the actor’s NFL obsession goes deeper than her love for the Chicago Bears, as her Twitter feed this morning appeared to be plastered with analysis on everything from Dont’a Hightower’s retirement to how the Cowboys are “crushing” the offseason. Actually, the Twitter feed didn’t belong to actor Mila Kunis — it belonged to NFL analyst Mina Kimes, who changed her avatar to a picture of the celebrity after a Boston radio host claimed to have accidentally conflated the two women in an attempted joke that was probably racist and definitely sexist.

Along with his Boston-based colleagues on Wednesday’s episode of The Greg Hill Show, host and executive producer Chris Curtis was discussing his “top five nips”— as in those tiny bottles of alcohol that may soon be outlawed by the Boston City Council because of their inability to be recycled. The other on-air personalities listed frat-house faves like Skrewball, Dr. McGillicuddy’s and Fireball. Curtis then blurted out, “I’d probably go Mina Kimes” to mild confusion and laughter from the other hosts, who continued without addressing the outburst. It wasn’t long before listeners pointed out that “nip,” a vestige of the WWII era, is considered a racial slur for someone of Japanese descent. Leave it to Boston to cling to those darling discriminatory phrases that fell out of fashion around the time women started wearing pants in public.

First of all, Kimes, who is from Omaha, Nebraska, is of Korean descent. And, as if this story needed another bizarre twist, Curtis has now tried to correct the narrative by claiming he actually meant Mila Kunis and not Mina Kimes. As in, Mila Kunis’ nipples. Because women and their bodies are as good a punchline as anything, I guess. When The Boston Globe asked for comment, The Greg Hill Show’s parent company also pinned the incident on this supposed name mix-up, throwing some proverbial Fireball on the flames.

This morning, Curtis opened the show with an apology and an announcement regarding his suspension until next Wednesday.

“In a pathetic, failed attempt at a one liner, I attempted to bring up Mila Kunis, which was not really that funny, sophomoric and sexist,” he said on air. “But for reasons I really don’t understand, I said Mina Kimes. That was never the intention for me to say her name. It had nothing to do with the subject matter, and it dragged her into a controversy through no fault of her own regarding a slur and her race and that was not at all what my intention was, but it doesn’t matter because of the absolute chaos my words created for someone who’s just doing her job covering the NFL at ESPN. So I want to apologize to Mina Kimes, I want to apologize for the stupid, lame attempt at a joke. It was something that there’s just really no other way to put it…it was dumb and it was silly.”

For now, it looks like Mina Kimes has changed her Twitter photo back to one of her own face, and Curtis has a long, hard week ahead of trying to save his.