InsideHook
Sports | August 26, 2023 3:27 pm

California Tough Mudder Participants Warned About Bacterial Infections

Tough Mudder race
A Tough Mudder race held earlier this year.
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

A lot has been written about the rise of technically challenging, obstacle course-focused races in recent years, with Tough Mudder as one of the most popular names in the space. It isn’t hard to see the appeal of a grueling obstacle course for some competitors — especially with the rise of crossfit and events like The Amazing Race and The World’s Strongest Man. There is, however, at least one potential downside to charging through a wet, muddy obstacle course with a bunch of other athletes — and the participants in one such race in Sonoma County just found out what that is.

As Live Science reports, 22 people who took part in a two-day event subsequently received warnings from both Tough Mudder itself and the Sonoma County Department of Health Services. The latter’s advisory points to a pretty unpleasant state of affairs for those who came down with infections.

“Most affected persons have pustular rash, fever, myalgias, and headache. These symptoms could be indicative of a minor illness called Swimmers’ Itch, but they can also indicate a Staph infection or other more serious bacterial infection such as Aeromonas,” the department stated — and urged anyone experiencing symptoms to contact their doctor or a local hospital.

The Terror of Marrying Into a Turkey Trot Family
The Terror of Marrying Into a Turkey Trot Family

If the internet is to be believed, families who run on Thanksgiving are one of the greatest phobias among American youth

Early in Tough Mudder’s existence, John Branch of the New York Times wrote an article exploring the company’s goals — which included hosting events that were “more grueling than shorter runs or novelty events, some of which also have a mud-covered theme.” Runners recovering from infections was probably not the kind of “grueling” Tough Mudder had in mind.

More Like This

a composite, edited image of a woman eating
My Masochistic Five-Day Water Fast Was the Ultimate Reset
Ultramarathons
Why The Ultramarathon Is Picking Up Speed With Runners
Nick Butter World Record 196 Marathons
Nick Butter Ran 196 Marathons in 22 Months. Here’s What He Learned.

Recommended

Suggested for you

Turns Out “Go Woke, Go Broke” Isn’t Working in the Fight to Cancel Bud Light
The Best Way for Men to Restore Their “Spinal Hygiene”
The Best Yachting, Sailing and Regatta Watches
A Simple Test to Tell If You Have Healthy Feet
6 Strong and Stirred Tequila Cocktails to Make at Home
The 5 Main Styles of Tequila (And How to Drink Them)

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Pumpkin Ale, Court Cologne and an Audemars x Alyx Collab
A man lifting a heavy barbell in a darkly lit gym.

How to Join the 1,000-Pound Club at Your Gym
The PB&J wings from Jake Melnick's Corner Tap. We scored the recipe for the appetizer.

This Recipe for PB&J Wings Is Controversial Yet Crowd-Pleasing
The 2023 Lexus RZ 450e, the brand's first EV, driving with windmills in the background

Review: With Its First EV, Lexus Upholds Its Luxury Legacy
Rock climber celebrating on top of summit of climb at sunset

How to Plan the Perfect Adventure-Filled Weekend in Moab
a collage of the best mens performance pants

What the Hell Are Performance Pants?
Champ, Dame and Maude, some of the sexual wellness brands every man should know

15 Modern Sexual Wellness Brands Every Man Should Know
Todd Snyder Summer Sale

For Three Days Only, The Todd Snyder Summer Sale Is Running Off the Menswear Rails
Neon green indoor pickleball courts at Chicken N Pickle in Texas

From the Majors to “Picklemall,” Texas Is Pickleball Heaven

Trending

Turns Out “Go Woke, Go Broke” Isn’t Working in the Fight to Cancel Bud Light
The Best Way for Men to Restore Their “Spinal Hygiene”
The Best Yachting, Sailing and Regatta Watches
A Simple Test to Tell If You Have Healthy Feet
6 Strong and Stirred Tequila Cocktails to Make at Home