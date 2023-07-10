InsideHook
Sports | July 10, 2023 11:46 am

Americans Love Football Much More Than Politics or Hollywood

And it's really not even close

An NFL logo on the field.
In America, the NFL is king.
Getty Images
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

Americans may not agree about much of anything these days, but there appears to be an exception: professional football rules.

Despite concerns about CTE, anthem kneeling and changes in the game, Americans are tuning in to watch the NFL in droves. An analysis of the 50 most-watched telecasts on U.S. airwaves during the first half of 2023 shows that 19 of the 20 highest-rated broadcasts thus far in 2023 have been NFL games.

The only telecast, coming in at No. 13 overall, inside the top 20 other than an NFL game was President Biden’s “State of the Union” address. Coming in at No. 21 was the Academy Awards. Overall, 25 of the 50 most-watched telecasts in America to begin 2023 have been of the pro-football variety — and not from any of those NFL “competitors.”

What Shaped Bob Dylan’s 1960s Politics?
What Shaped Bob Dylan’s 1960s Politics?

Revisiting an icon's formative years

That number, while perhaps not surprising, is noteworthy nonetheless because the bulk of the NFL season was played in 2022. Were the earlier portion of the NFL season included in the analysis, it’s highly likely that America’s preference for pro football over politics or Hollywood awards shows would have been even more apparent. In general, Americans just seem to prefer sports over any other television programming as sports accounted for 44 of the 50 most-watched telecasts on U.S. airwaves in the first half of 2023, per the Sports Business Journal.

Interestingly, none of those broadcasts were Major League Baseball or National Hockey League games. Also absent from the top 50 list was the World Cup, Major League Soccer or the WNBA. Women’s sports were represented however as the NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship between LSU-Iowa came in at No. 46 with nearly 10 million viewers. It was the most-watched women’s college basketball game on record.

When the upcoming NFL season kicks off in September, with the Lions headed to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs, expect the ratings to be excellent as Americans will be hungry for their (high quality) professional football fix following the offseason.

More Like This

Elly De La Cruz of the Reds gets a hit.
Rising Star Elly De La Cruz Bashes HR After Umps Check Bat
Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels.
Injuries to Ohtani and Trout May Ruin Angels’ Present and Future
Shohei Ohtani reacts after getting a hit.
Which MLB Team Is Going to Pay $500 Million for Shohei Ohtani?

Recommended

Suggested for you

21 New Watches That Should Be on Your Radar
The Best Early Amazon Prime Deals to Shop Right Now
How to Drink Bourbon
Italy Is Introducing Stricter Dress Codes for Tourists — What to Know
How Nick Bare Pioneered the “Hybrid Athlete” Revolution
Aaron Rodgers Just Can’t Quit the Packers

Keep Reading

Cycling on the Val de Zafán greenway between Bot and Xerta villages (Tarragona, Catalonia, Spain).

5 Steps to Staying in Shape for the Rest of Your Life
Some great whiskey under $100, featuring Barrell, Larceny, Knob Creek and Penelope

The Best Bourbons Under $100
David Rasche as Karl on "Succession"

“Succession” Actor David Rasche on the Show’s Finale and Life After Karl
The Odeon of Herodes Atticus and the Acropolis of Athen

The Perfect 7-Day Greece Itinerary
Nashville hot chicken is heating up Salt Lake City.

Why a Fine Dining Chef Is Slinging Nashville Hot Chicken in Salt Lake City
a collage of on sale shoes from the Nike Ultimate Sale on a blue and red background

The Nike Ultimate Sale Lives Up to Its Name
A neon sign that says "EARLY PRIME DAY DEALS"

The Best Early Amazon Prime Deals to Shop Right Now
No more waking up in a pool of sweat.

Everything You Need for a Cooler, Less Sweaty Night of Sleep
Two photos of a handsome coffee table superimposed on a colorful background.

This Is Our New Favorite Coffee Table

Trending

21 New Watches That Should Be on Your Radar
The Best Early Amazon Prime Deals to Shop Right Now
How to Drink Bourbon
Italy Is Introducing Stricter Dress Codes for Tourists — What to Know
How Nick Bare Pioneered the “Hybrid Athlete” Revolution