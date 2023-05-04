InsideHook
Sex & Dating | May 4, 2023 1:13 pm

The Princess Leia Slave Fetish Lives On

May the 4th be with you in the bedroom tonight

princess leia in slave costume chained to jaba the hut
We can't blame anyone for being turned on by Carrie Fisher in this scene
Lucasfilm Ltd
By Emma Glassman-Hughes

There are two types of people in this world: those who developed a Princess Leia slave fetish while watching Carrie Fisher in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and those who developed the same fetish 13 years later while watching Jennifer Aniston cosplay as Carrie Fisher in Friends. Though undeniably sexy, the original and iconic image of Princess Leia chained to a giant slug and clad in a gold bikini has been controversial since it was first introduced to Star Wars fans in 1983. Critics claim it reduced an otherwise strong, independent and thoroughly clothed female leading character to little more than a sex object.

But in spite of the polarization, there are plenty of Ross Gellers out there whose greatest sexual fantasy involves a captive Leia figure. And it seems the internet’s fetish workers are listening, as each year on May the 4th, they celebrate the unofficial Star Wars holiday by breaking out the snail braids and gold bikinis in full force

At its core, Star Wars is a timeless story of rebellion and the struggle for good versus evil. When the Star Wars franchise first hit the big screen in 1977, Leia, who blogger Tricia Barr once called “the gold standard when it comes to portraying strong female heroines,” was instantly adopted as a hero for young girls and women. But some, including Fisher herself, worried Leia’s status as a feminist icon and force for justice was cheapened by her sexuality, expressing discomfort with the slave portrayal.

In a 1983 interview with Rolling Stone, Fisher cautioned viewers of the film to remember that “these movies are basically boys’ fantasies,” and the easiest way to make Leia “more female” in the eyes of Star Wars fans was to “have her take her clothes off.” 

AI Dared to Imagine What a Wes Anderson “Star Wars” Movie Would Look Like
AI Dared to Imagine What a Wes Anderson “Star Wars” Movie Would Look Like

A fake trailer for "The Galactic Menagerie" was made using AI tools, but some film fans are less than thrilled with the viral video

In 2015, The Guardian described Leia’s slave sequence with Jabba the Hut as “a not-even-concealed Orientalist harem fantasy, complete with desert, chuckling dissipated bloated pasha and hapless princess decked out in fetish wear and chains.” It was, the writer argued, “a bit of soft-core porn dropped in the middle of a kids’ adventure story.” 

Now, 40 years since its debut, gold bikini cosplay isn’t going anywhere — and a sweep of trending Star Wars–adjacent tweets shows the slave Leia fetish is alive and well. Tucked into all the celebratory vintage snaps of Fisher on set in the long, white robes donned by Leia in most of her other scenes, there are saucy bikini-clad selfies and cheeky plugs for OnlyFans accounts advertising custom Leia-themed shows. 


Beyond the scope of sci-fi nerds, rape and slave fantasies are common among people of all genders and backgrounds. And as long as they remain fantasies — or they’re acted out in consensual role-play settings between adults — there’s nothing inherently wrong about getting turned on by these obviously fictionalized images from Star Wars. Besides, Leia was an intelligent, confident and capable woman first, who just so happened to look amazing in a metal bikini. And isn’t that pretty much everyone’s fantasy?

More Like This

Take a Peek Inside the Bizarre and Titillating History of Men’s Magazines
Take a Peek Inside the Bizarre and Titillating History of Men’s Magazines
random objects including a foot, hot dog, and handcuffs on a pink background
Are You Watching Fetish Content Without Even Knowing It?
black and white Studio Shot Of Woman In Mod Clothing and mini skirt
An Abridged History of the Miniskirt as Fetish Symbol

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
New Lawsuit Targets Ford's 10-Speed Automatic Transmission
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
The 18 Most Important Bruce Springsteen Live Performances, According to a Superfan
Mark Zuckerberg Ran a 19:34 5K, Credits His New Exercise Routine
The Fear of Getting "Bricked"

Keep Reading

five bottles of tequila recommended for Cinco de Mayo

The Best Bottles of Tequila for Cinco de Mayo
Pete Davidson

In Defense of Pete Davidson
A stand-up apddleboarder does yoga on the board as the sun sets.

How to Get Into Surfing Shape Without Actually Surfing
Pho from Juicy Pho

A Culinary Guide to the Garland Pho Trail
A row of watches.

The Best Field Watches
The best mother's day gifts under $100

20 Mother’s Day Gifts Under $100
A sampling of the best splurge-worthy gifts to give this Mother's Day

The 12 Best Splurge-Worthy Mother’s Day Gifts
Indoor Houseplants on a multi colored background

The Best Houseplants for Beginners
Our Place Sale Hero

Everything Is 25% Off at Our Place’s Sitewide Spring Sale

Trending

The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
New Lawsuit Targets Ford's 10-Speed Automatic Transmission
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
The 18 Most Important Bruce Springsteen Live Performances, According to a Superfan
Mark Zuckerberg Ran a 19:34 5K, Credits His New Exercise Routine