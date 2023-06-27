There are some surgical procedures most people really don’t want to regret after the fact, and penis enlargement is almost certainly at or near the top of that list. And yet, based on a blockbuster New Yorker exposé by Ava Kofman, a lot of guys are experiencing frustrations both psychological and physical after spending thousands of dollars on surgery that’s left them with chronic pain and — in some cases — nightmarish afflictions right out of a David Cronenberg movie.



At the center of the article is a type of implant known as the Penuma. One of the article’s subjects is described in the aftermath of his surgery; as Kofman writes, he “was startled to see the corners of the implant protruding under the skin, like a misplaced bone.”



This is far from the only shudder-inducing moment in the article. Kofman also describes several people for whom the implant literally burst through their skin — accompanied by “holes that would fester.” (Again: Festering holes. Not something you’d want anywhere on your body, much less on your penis.)



Making matters worse, there’s also the small matter of sex, which several of the men interviewed for the interview reported that they found painful in the wake of their surgery. One man described his implant as feeling like “someone sticking a butter knife inside you” when he attempted to have sex with his girlfriend.

In what is perhaps the most head-spinning part of the article, Gofman profiles a plastic surgeon who has developed a speciality in removing the type of implant that’s caused these patients so much trouble. (It’s worth mentioning that some of the implant recipients were, in fact, happy with the procedure and its aftereffects.) The pandemic led to a boom in penis enlargements and similar procedures, which suggests these stories of pain and regret are only a fraction of what guys are experiencing right now.



The whole article is well worth a read. And it raises an unsettling question for many guys: would you prefer a larger penis, or a painless one that works properly?