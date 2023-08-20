InsideHook
Science | August 20, 2023 9:05 pm

How Phoenix Is Mitigating the Effects of Extreme Heat

Science and municipal agencies are involved

Phoenix, Arizona
Phoenix has experienced extreme heat this summer.
Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

This summer, Phoenix experienced record-setting temperatures in most uncomfortable way possible. A New York Times headline dubbed it “Phoenix’s Month in Hell,” and that’s not hyperbolic: for 31 consecutive days, the temperature there reached at least 110 degrees. A PBS report quoted Phoenix resident Ariana Araiza voicing an opinion likely shared by others in the city: “I have lived in Phoenix my entire life and I have not gotten used to the heat and I don’t think I will ever get used to this heat.”

Assuming this is the new normal for summers in Phoenix, it begs the question: how does the city make sure that its residents can manage in the heat moving forward? The city’s municipal government now includes the Office of Heat Response and Mitigation — and it’s part of a larger effort to keep the city livable for all residents.

In a recent article for The New Yorker, Geraldo Cadava provided an extensive overview of Phoenix’s efforts for heat mitigation. This includes work being done by scientists at Arizona State University into what Cadava describes as “the connection between heat and housing.” This can take several forms, from Phoenix residents without air conditioning to homes in the city that don’t retain cooler temperatures as well as they should.

As Cadava details, residents without homes or shelter are especially affected by extreme heat, as are people living in mobile homes. The work being done at A.S.U. and within the city agency can take many forms, from adding more shade trees to overly sunny parts of the landscape to investigating the possibility of more transportation options to lower the possibility of becoming overheated on a commute.

Is It Time to Rethink How We Discuss Extreme Heat?
Is It Time to Rethink How We Discuss Extreme Heat?

It's another unsettling effect of climate change

In the article, Cadava writes that the city agency in question is “the first publicly funded office in the U.S. that deals specifically with heat.” With temperatures rising around the country, it seems unlikely to be the last.

More Like This

Sea of Cortez
Could the Solution to Arizona’s Drought Involve the Pacific Ocean?
Wild Salt River Horses at Salt River Sunset
Arizona’s Wild Horses Are Living Emblems of the Old West
Plane flying in extreme heat
What to Know About Flying in Extreme Heat

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Sandwich in Every US State
The Best Watches Under $10,000
Disrespectful Tourists Are Getting Out of Control
Mazda CX-90 Aims for Unexplored Luxury Territory
The 2024 Buick Encore GX Isn’t Fooling Anyone
The Face of Free Solo Reveals the Best National Parks for Climbing

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Cold Brew Whiskey, Suitcase TVs and New Noah
The Spaniard bar in New York City

Where an Irish Whiskey Founder Drinks When He’s in NYC
Collage of fat-washed cocktails from San Francisco bars

Want to Try Fat-Washing Your Cocktails at Home? Here’s How.
A close-up of fitness tracking watch that says "3.7 pounds left to lose."

Is Your Fitness Wearable Giving You a “Nocebo Effect”?
Bar Toti's La Smashburguesa is a Mexican hamburger.

A Burger Style Worth Knowing: La Smashburguesa
a collage of lightweight suits

The Best Lightweight Suits, Because Summer Isn’t Over Yet
a collage of the best activewear brands to know

15 Activewear Brands Every Guy Should Know
Corn Huskers Lotion hero

This $7 Hand Lotion Was Made for Corn Farmers — And We Love It
Discounted activewear from Outdoor Voices sale.

Everything at Outdoor Voices Is 30% Off

Trending

The Best Sandwich in Every US State
The Best Watches Under $10,000
Disrespectful Tourists Are Getting Out of Control
Mazda CX-90 Aims for Unexplored Luxury Territory
The 2024 Buick Encore GX Isn’t Fooling Anyone