InsideHook
Science | January 31, 2023 8:07 am

The Next Frontier in Public Health Might Be Airplane Bathrooms

No, really.

overhead shot of an Airplane bathroom
Data from these might keep you healthier on land.
Joko/Bildagentur-online/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Among the things most people who don’t work in public health have learned during the last few years is this: wastewater can provide valuable data on diseases making their way through a given population. Before 2020, you might have thought that sewage was, well, garbage. Turns out it’s a very useful method of understanding the risks facing populations all over the world.

Most wastewater studies have focused on wastewater in a given region — somewhere like a city’s sewage systems. But there are other systems that serve a similar purpose but spend plenty of time high off the ground. All of which begs the potentially gross but scientifically relevant question: is it time to start monitoring the sewage gathered from airplane bathrooms?

That’s one of the main arguments made in a new article by Betsy Ladyzhets at The Atlantic. It notes that the CDC is currently exploring working with a division of biotech company Ginkgo Bioworks on, as Ladyzhets describes it, “screening airplane wastewater for COVID-19 at airports around the country.” Conversation on the proposed program was kickstarted by the end of China’s “Zero COVID” policy and concerns over new variants.

It doesn’t sound like this program would involve monitoring all flights across the country. Instead, the focus would be on longer international flights which would likely have, er, more waste on board to evaluate. If such a program could lead to public health actions against a new variant, it’s not hard to see the importance of it — even if the process of testing airplane bathroom waste doesn’t bring the sunniest of images to mind.

More Like This

A computer programmer or hacker on a laptop. One such hacker recently got access to a list of people on the TSA no-fly list.
A Hacker Helped Shore Up This Airline Security Flaw
American Airlines Embraer ERJ 170-200 LR arrives at Los Angeles international Airport
These Are the Most Reliable, and Unreliable, Airlines
Boeing 747 airplane Landing into sunset
At Least a Few Airlines Were on Time This Year

Recommended

Suggested for you

Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
Machu Picchu Is Closed to Visitors Indefinitely
What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
Many Pickup Truck Owners Freely Admit They Don’t Actually Need Trucks
13 Modern Sexual Wellness Brands Every Man Should Know
Should You Buy a Vintage Home Stereo? One Expert Weighs In.

Keep Reading

In the world of luxury automotive paraphernalia, an electric junior car from The Little Car Company, like this Ferrari Testa Rossa J, is a must-have

Owning Your Dream Car Is No Longer Enough
close-up of a hot toddy

5 Great Hot Toddies to Make at Home This Winter
Beyond Good chocolate collage

Meet the Only Chocolate Brand in the US Ethically Sourcing from Africa
Marrow Bones from Le Select

The 6 Best Restaurants That Opened in Chicago in January
Ephemeral Tattoo Artist Alvin Liam Archibald

Ask a Local: LA's Best Tattoo Artists and Armenian Restaurants
The rack of lamb from Platea, a lamb chop recipe we got from chef Fernando Salazar

This Impossibly Simple Lamb Chop Recipe Stars a Beer Marinade
Master Distiller Dave Smith with barrels

A “Mad Scientist of American Whiskey” Shares His Favorite SF Watering Holes
Dewey Defeats Truman

Two Historians Take on Misinformation With a New Anthology
Young Men on See - Saw, Handsworth Park, Birmingham , 1984, printed 2021 gelatin silver print image: 30.1 x 45.4 cm (11 7/8 x 17 7/8 in.) sheet: 40.4 x 50.5 cm (15 7/8 x 19 7/8 in.) National Gallery of Art, Washington, Alfred H. Moses and Fern M. Schad Fund

“This Is Britain” Is a Photographic Guide to the UK’s Punk Rock Revolution and Beyond

Trending

Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
Machu Picchu Is Closed to Visitors Indefinitely
What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
Many Pickup Truck Owners Freely Admit They Don’t Actually Need Trucks
13 Modern Sexual Wellness Brands Every Man Should Know