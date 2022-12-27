InsideHook
News & Opinion | December 27, 2022 5:57 am

What’s Causing So Many People to Leave California?

It's not necessarily what you might expect

Welcome to California sign
Thousands of people have left the state in recent years.
Nagel - Sportbild/ullstein bild via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Last year, a rare and unexpected event took place in California — data indicated that the state would lose one of its Congressional seats. As the Associated Press noted, this was the first time in the state’s history that this had taken place. For a state that’s long been thought of as a destination — think the Gold Rush, think the song “California, Here I Come” — this indicated a substantial shift in direction.

What does it mean for California to be losing residents rather than gaining them? In his Substack newsletter The Discourse Lounge, Darrell Owens of the advocacy group California YIMBY provided some unsettling analysis of what the data can tell us – and what it means for California’s future.

Owens begins by making the case that this doesn’t have much to do with COVID-19 and the state’s response to it. “California has been losing its population for years prior to the pandemic,” he writes.

It’s when he begins breaking down arrivals and departures from California by income level that things get interesting. He divides residents leaving the state for other states into two time frames — 2010-15 and 2016-2020. Hundreds of thousands of residents considered “lower income” or “middle income” left the state within both time periods. Those designated “higher income” — defined here as “over $131,000 for a family of four”) left the state at a much lower rate between 2016 and 2020, with tens of thousands of people at this income level moving to California between 2010 and 2015.

Owens goes on to conclude that this is a housing issue, writing that “Southern states building tremendous amounts of housing” are where the country is seeing the largest amount of population growth. The whole analysis is worth reading, both for its debunking of certain narratives and for its larger points about the effects of housing policies.

More Like This

Chef Daisy Ryan of Bell's, Bar Le Côte and The Other Room. She gave us tips for visiting the Santa Ynez Valley.
A Michelin-Starred Chef’s Guide to the Santa Ynez Valley
Bets being placed during the NCAA Men's College Basketball Tournament.
Priciest Legal Gambling Ballot Prop in US History Doesn't Pay Off in California
Deer Creek Beach
Nonprofit Acquires Beach Near Malibu for Nature Preserve

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Whiskies From Around the World in 2022
The Best Memes of 2022, Explained
The 10 Best Books of 2022
What's the Best Vehicle for Driving Through a Winter Storm?
The 12 Best Bourbons of 2022
Best Bets: Expert NFL Picks for Week 16

Keep Reading

Sam Darnold prepares to take a snap for the Carolina Panthers.

The Top Week 16 NFL Storylines
Welcome to California sign

What's Causing So Many People to Leave California?
A roundup of the best memes of 2022, including the Will Smith slap, Spirit Halloween costumes, Adam Levine's sexts and weird AI generators

The Best Memes of 2022, Explained
a collage of New Year's Eve Sweaters on a black firework background

Ditch the Tux and Try a Bold New Year’s Eve Sweater Instead
Discounted activewear from Outdoor Voices sale.

The Best Activewear to Shop During This Major Outdoor Voices Sale
A sampling of the best deals from lululemon's end of year sale

lululemon’s End of Year Specials Have Arrived
a collage of items from the L.L. Bean Winter Sale Event on a grey background

It’s Your Once-a-Year Chance to Score Huge Discounts at the L.L. Bean Winter Sale Event
a collage of Dyson vacuums on a green background

Suck Up the Savings During Dyson’s Crazy End-of-Year Sale
J.Crew products on a blue and green background

J.Crew’s Post-Christmas Sale Is No Joke

Trending

The Best Whiskies From Around the World in 2022
The Best Memes of 2022, Explained
The 10 Best Books of 2022
What's the Best Vehicle for Driving Through a Winter Storm?
The 12 Best Bourbons of 2022