Kimpton Readies Its Napa Valley Debut

Over the last 40-plus years, the hospitality company Kimpton has earned high marks from travelers in the United States and across the world. The brand has received high praise for its hotels and resorts alike, opened in some very scenic locations. All of which makes it eminently logical, then, that the company would eventually make its way to one of California’s most photogenic regions: Napa Valley.



This week, Kimpton’s parent company IHG Hotels & Resorts announced plans for a new property set to open in Napa Valley in 2028. And while the Napa Valley location is enticing overall, the specifics of where the new hotel will be situated is even more so: near the Napa River and in close proximity to the Oxbow Public Market.



The hotel will consist of two four-story buildings with a total of 123 guest rooms. They’ll be partnering with Stratus Development Partners, a firm that’s also worked on multiple Cambria Hotel projects in California and Texas.



“As an iconic travel destination with a culturally-rich history, Napa Valley is a perfect next location for Kimpton,” IHG Hotels & Resorts’ SVP and Managing Director of Luxury & Lifestyle Americas, Leanne Harwood, said in a statement. “Alongside Stratus Development Partners, we will bring something truly special to the region and extend Kimpton’s exceptional growth.”

When the hotel opens in 2028, its amenities will include contrast therapy, an outdoor spa and a rooftop eatery. Stratus Development Partners’ website notes that Kimpton Napa is set to begin construction this year. It should be an appealing destination once its doors are open later this decade.