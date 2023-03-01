TikTok is a breeding ground for moronic tips and trends. NyQuil chicken? Tooth filing? The Milk Crate Challenge? Women using erection cream as lip plumper? Men dipping their balls in soy sauce? Where, pray tell, does it end?

Well the answer to your question, dear reader, is apparently not at unbuckling seatbelts on roller coasters. (You read that right.)

Per a report from TravelPulse, Disney has issued an official warning cautioning riders to stop loosening — or, worse, unbuckling — their seatbelts on The Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission BREAKOUT! at the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park, after the trend went viral on the platform. Which, for the uninitiated, goes against the park’s protocols.

The purpose of the trend is not to seriously injure riders, but rather to help them achieve a little more air on the fast drops (of which there are a variety, each correlating to an always-changing musical sequence). That said, there have obviously been several incidents of the former, thus prompting the warning.

Of course, this isn’t the first time people have unbuckled themselves on a ride for the added thrill. It was an issue with the now-closed Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and presumably lots of other rides over the course of history, too, because humanity.

But now, Disney-goers who are caught participating in the trend are at now at risk of being removed from the park, officials say. And as Rachel Chapman of Elite Daily posits, “No TikTok trend is worth being escorted out of the ‘happiest place on Earth.’” Or death.

Fortunately, the platform has been taking the videos down as they surface in an effort to discourage future riders from attempting the trend. Further, as Chapman notes, if you do feel so inclined to film yourself unbuckling yourself on the ride, no one’s going to see it anyway.

And for those who just simply cannot resist a burgeoning TikTok trend…maybe give the Pedro Pascal supercut trend a go. You won’t get hurt, and I…also most certainly will not be hurt.