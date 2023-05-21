InsideHook
News & Opinion | May 21, 2023 1:21 pm

When Preparing for Emergencies, Small Details Can Pay Off

An unconventional approach can make a significant difference

caution tape
An expert in emergency responses has unconventional advice.
Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

What do you consider to be a disaster? Over the course of a few decades, what might have been previously unthinkable is now significantly more familiar — as unnerving as that may sound. Climate-related disasters come to mind, as does the recent pandemic — and that’s before factoring in violent incidents, infrastructure failures and catastrophes at crowded events.

The increasing frequency of these events raises plenty of questions about the best response to them — both in experiencing them directly and in caring for survivors.

Seemingly unconventional advice from one expert can reveal plenty about the small acts that can make a difference during difficult times. Writing at The New Yorker, Sam Knight profiled Lucy Easthope, who Knight described as “one of Britain’s most experienced disaster advisers.” And her advice focuses on human interactions — both between authorities and survivors and among members of a community.

Easthope described small acts as “so tiny but they’re so fundamental” — including everything from disaster responders helping survivors with everyday activities to making sure that bereaved relatives get back the articles left behind by the deceased.

New Survey Reveals the Pandemic’s Unexpected Impact on Global Happiness
New Survey Reveals the Pandemic’s Unexpected Impact on Global Happiness

The World Happiness Report has weighed in

It can be unsettling to think about future disasters, but Easthope makes a compelling case for it. At one point, Knight describes Easthope giving a presentation about emergency preparedness. “We’re going to be using a lot of ‘when’ today,” Easthope said. “I don’t use ‘if.’ I don’t touch wood too much.” It isn’t necessarily an easy thing to think about, but it can make a big difference.

More Like This

Satellite in orbit.
Over the Last 20 Years, Satellites Changed How We Monitor Disasters
Meet William McNulty, an Ex-Marine Who Found His Calling Taming Chaos
Meet William McNulty, the Former Marine Who Now Fights Disasters
Worst Air Disasters in Sports History
From the Torino Soccer Club to Chapecoense, The Tragic History of Sports Teams and Air Disasters

Recommended

Suggested for you

All the Wine Snobbery Moments on “Succession,” Ranked by Sommeliers
The 9 Trips You Should Take With Your Kids Before They’re All Grown Up
The 10 Best Bourbons for an Old Fashioned
What Does the Future Hold for the IPA in Vermont?
It's Time to Change the Washington Commanders' Name (Again)
Johnny Depp Isn’t Canceled in Cannes

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Fuji Whiskey, EDC and Beats Studio Buds +
NohHo Hank Barry

Ranking NoHo Hank’s Best Looks on “Barry”
Harrison Ford in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

Can an “Indiana Jones” Movie Work Without Steven Spielberg?
Succession characters drinking wine

All the Wine Snobbery Moments on “Succession,” Ranked by Sommeliers
A shot of a young Roger Federer making a remarkable play, fully outstretched to the ball.

How to Live Your Life With the Italian Art of “Sprezzatura”
Martin Amis

Martin Amis's Life in Six Books
a collage of gear on a multi-colored background

The Backcountry and REI Memorial Day Sales Have All the Deals for a Geartastic Summer
Satechi Duo Wireless Charger with a phone and earbuds charging, next to a computer

Stuff We Swear By: Satechi’s Duo Wireless Charger Is Ideal for Multitaskers
a collage of the best white pants for men on a sunset background

The Best White Pants for Summer Are a Scorching Style Move

Trending

All the Wine Snobbery Moments on “Succession,” Ranked by Sommeliers
The 9 Trips You Should Take With Your Kids Before They’re All Grown Up
The 10 Best Bourbons for an Old Fashioned
What Does the Future Hold for the IPA in Vermont?
It's Time to Change the Washington Commanders' Name (Again)