InsideHook
Music | February 5, 2023 2:45 pm

Rock Music Insider Shares His Secrets in a New Memoir

Including tales of John Lennon and Elton John

Tony King at Elton John event
Tony King, Lord Bruce Dundas and Alexander Dundas celebrate the publication of Sir Elton's autobiography "Me" in conversation with David Walliams at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, on November 19, 2019.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Macmillan
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

In 2021, Faber purchased the rights to a memoir by one Tony King in an unconventional deal. The publisher’s announcement helped explain the appeal of both King himself and his prospective book, referring to him as the “[c]onfidante and creative muse for some of the world’s greatest artists, including Elton John, Freddie Mercury and John Lennon.”

Now, that book has been released. The cover of The Tastemaker: My Life with the Legends and Geniuses of Rock Music features numerous photos of its author side-by-side with musical legends. Writing in The Guardian last month, Alexis Petridis dubbed King “a Zelig-like figure whose career in the music industry connects the Beatles and the Rolling Stones to Elton John, Freddie Mercury and the late 1970s zenith of disco.”

Clearly, someone with that life must have some stories to tell. Which begs the question: what stories is King telling in his new book?

Writing in Air Mail, Victoria Segal shared some impressions of King’s memoir. Segal writes that King “knows how to balance irreverent entertainment with respectful discretion” and “has little interest in dishing real dirt.” And it sounds like a compelling read, from its firsthand accounts of some of music’s biggest names to what Segal describes as a harrowing look at the rise of AIDS.

Few people in the music industry have the stories that King does. From all accounts, it seems to be a singular slice of musical history.

More Like This

John Lennon
John Lennon’s Letter on the End of The Beatles Heads to Auction
Bill Maher on October 1, 2021
Stevie Van Zandt Discussed His Memoir On This Week’s “Real Time With Bill Maher”
John Lennon makes a surprise appearance at a concert by Elton John at Madison Square Garden on November 28, 1974. According to a new interview, this concert led Lennon and Yoko Ono to reunite.
How an Elton John Concert Led John Lennon and Yoko Ono to Reunite

Recommended

Suggested for you

What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men
An Ode to the Airport Shower, an Underrated Travel Hack
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This February
The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
The Strange Religious Afterlife of “Groundhog Day”

Keep Reading

A bombed out building in Ukraine

A Reporter’s Notebook: Words and Images From Inside the Ukrainian Conflict
Kai Lenny rides a wave during the TUDOR Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge in 2021.

Big Wave Surfer Kai Lenny Explains the Joy of Risking His Life at Nazaré
Groundhog Day movie cover

The Strange Religious Afterlife of “Groundhog Day”
a collage of Product of the Week items on a tan background

Products of the Week: Marshall Speakers, Citrus Squall and J.Crew x Barbour
conveyor belt sushi restaurant in Tokyo, Japan

People Are Doing Gross Things to Conveyor Belt Sushi in Japan
A collage of the Abercrombie & Fitch jeans on sale on a blue textured background

6 Denim Deals, All Under $60, From Abercrombie’s Gigantic Jeans Sale
The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag on a blue wintery background.

The lululemon Belt Bag Is Finally Back in Stock. It’ll Be the Best Gift You Give Her This Year.
Monica Vinader Heart Necklace, one of the best pieces of jewelry you can gift this Valentine's Day

The 14 Best Pieces of Jewelry to Give This Valentine’s Day
Chris Evans in the movie Knives Out wearing a white fisherman sweater on a blue toned background

The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men

Trending

What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men
An Ode to the Airport Shower, an Underrated Travel Hack
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This February
The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives