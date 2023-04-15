InsideHook
Music | April 15, 2023 4:50 pm

Apparently Ted Nugent is Planning His Farewell Tour

It'll be called "Adios Mofo" because of course it will

Ted Nugent
Ted Nugent in 2017.
Scott Legato/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

We appear to be at a point in musical history when some of rock’s biggest names announce that their touring days have come to an end. David Crosby made comments to that effect shortly before his death; more recently, The Who alluded to the daunting costs that they now faced when looking into touring. Now, evidently, it’s Ted Nugent’s turn.

Ultimate Classic Rock has the news, which comes via Nugent’s own YouTube channel. “I’m not going on tour anymore because hotels are jail. A hotel room is jail for me. My dogs won’t allow me to not spend a day with them, so [my dogs] will go on the road with me this year,” Nugent said. “But the logistics are just too complicated when you have dogs and grandkids and kids and so many other things.”

Nugent also clarified that this does not represent an end of making music for him — just taking it on the road. “I’ll always play music,” he said. “I’ve got new records I’m gonna make.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd Plan to Bid Farewell to Touring
Lynyrd Skynyrd Plan to Bid Farewell to Touring

The band has one date scheduled for 2023

What’s less clear is whether Nugent’s touring days coming to an end will also mean the end of his time appearing at political rallies and making incendiary statements — something he’s been doing for a while now. According to his website, Nugent’s current tour is set to end on August 11, with a stop in — where else? — Detroit.

More Like This

Ted Nugent performs at Tucker Hall on March 26, 2021 in Waco, Texas.
Of Course Ted Nugent Has a Dumb Opinion About Who Belongs in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
It Was Only a Matter of Time Before Ted Nugent Caught COVID-19
It Was Only a Matter of Time Before Ted Nugent Caught COVID-19
Ted Nugent
Ted Nugent Is Not a Racist, Says Ted Nugent

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
Why Maintenance Sex Belongs in Every Relationship
How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
The 5 Best Stops Between Miami and Key West
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
A Visit to Tudor’s New Watchmaking Facilities

Keep Reading

a collage of the products on the week on a tan background

Pixelated Hoodies, Olive Oil and a New Soundcore Speaker
The Roy siblings on "Succession"

The Biggest Unanswered Questions on "Succession"
Sour beers

12 of the Best Sour Beers, Tasted and Ranked
black and white Studio Shot Of Woman In Mod Clothing and mini skirt

An Abridged History of the Miniskirt as Fetish Symbol
LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers laughs on the court during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on April 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

The 5 Biggest Storylines of the NBA Playoffs
a collage of the best men's loafers on a blue striped background

In a Post-Sneaker Society, Loafers Are the Ultimate Everything Shoe
A Sonos Roam near a pool, towel and sunglasses. Sonos gear that is refurbished often nets you an extra discount.

You Can Save on Sonos Gear By Buying It Certified Refurbished
a collage of models wearing everyone clothing on a green background

The 6 Best Deals (All Under $60) at Everlane’s Spring Sale
The Ultimate Two-Week New Zealand Road Trip

The Ultimate Two-Week New Zealand Road Trip

Trending

The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
Why Maintenance Sex Belongs in Every Relationship
How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
The 5 Best Stops Between Miami and Key West
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.