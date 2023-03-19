InsideHook
Music | March 19, 2023 8:55 pm

Is “Deacon Blues” Steely Dan’s Most Iconic Song?

Exploring why some songs endure more than others

Steely Dan
Steely Dan, live in the U.K.
David Warner Ellis/Redferns
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Like any dedicated viewer of Yacht Rock, I’ve probably spent too much time thinking about the music of Steely Dan. To be fair, though, one of the reasons I do that is because Steely Dan’s music occasionally sounds like significantly different bands — I’ll occasionally forget that the same artist is responsible for “Peg” and “Reelin’ in the Years.” For some great bands it’s easy to point to an especially singular song that highlights their skills. For Steely Dan, it’s a little tricker.

There are a few things in favor of “Deacon Blues,” from their album Aja, that make a solid case for it as the potential apex for the band. In a 2015 article for Pitchfork, Paul De Revere pointed out the contrast between the song’s lyrics about a self-destructive rock star and more restrained lives of Walter Becker and Donald Fagen. It’s worth mentioning that “Deacon Blues” did make Spotify’s list of the top 10 most-listened Steely Dan songs — albeit in 10th place. Though it’s also the longest by over 90 seconds, which might play a role there as well.

In a recent piece for Far Out, Tyler Golsen also addressed “Deacon Blues” and its position in Steely Dan’s discography. Golsen wrote that the song is “[f]illed with nuance but never too complex for the average listener” and dubbed it “an easy entry point into the jazz-rock weirdness of Steely Dan.”

Did Steely Dan Really Drop Aimee Mann From Their Tour Because She’s a Woman?
Did Steely Dan Really Drop Aimee Mann From Their Tour Because She’s a Woman?

"It seems they thought their audience wouldn’t like a female singer-songwriter," Mann wrote.

Golsen points to another reason why the song has endured — the high quality with which it was recorded. If a song can become the poster child for high-fidelity recording, that certainly gives it another mark in its favor when it comes to staying power.

More Like This

Steely Dan’s Cynical, Moody Masterpiece Hits Harder 40 Years Later
Steely Dan’s Cynical, Moody Masterpiece Hits Harder 40 Years Later
Walter Becker
Auction Set for Steely Dan Co-Founder Walter Becker’s Gear Collection
Members of the rock band Steely Dan in a black and white photo
Lost Steely Dan “Second Arrangement” Tapes Uncovered

Recommended

Suggested for you

Toyota Mirai Proves Hydrogen Will Always Be the Future
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
How One Man's Obsession Brought a Legendary Golf Course Back From the Dead
This Airport Was Just Named Number One in the World…Again
The Definitive Off-the-Beaten Path Guide to the Amalfi Coast
Long Island Ferrari Thieves Pull Off Logic-Defying Heist

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Dill Hot Sauce, Master & Dynamic and Sperry x Brooks Brothers
A cannabis leaf print on a blue background

What It’s Like Becoming a Ganjier, a Sommelier for Weed
A collage of photos from the 12 best steakhouses in Los Angeles, California

The 12 Best Steakhouses in Los Angeles
a collage of spring jacket styles on a lavender background

The Best Lightweight Jacket Styles to Wear This Spring, From Truckers to Trenches
Sunglasses from Ray-Ban and Oakley, now on sale at Woot

Put on Some Ray-Ban and Oakley Shades, Save Up to 59% Off
The Best Pillow for Every Type of Sleeper

The Best Pillow for Every Type of Sleeper
An ornate glass bottle of half empty whisky with a set of glasses and tumblers on a serving tray, in atmospherically lit on an old-fashioned, classy wood-panelled bar.

The 7 Most Exclusive Members-Only Clubs in Chicago — And How to Join
The 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV in yellow and black driving off-road in the dirt

Lamborghini Vies for SUV Dominance With Urus Performante
Charlotte, North Carolina

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Charlotte

Trending

Toyota Mirai Proves Hydrogen Will Always Be the Future
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
How One Man's Obsession Brought a Legendary Golf Course Back From the Dead
This Airport Was Just Named Number One in the World…Again
The Definitive Off-the-Beaten Path Guide to the Amalfi Coast