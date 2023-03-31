InsideHook
Music | March 31, 2023 4:03 pm

Owen Wilson Had His Lifetime Rolling Stones Pass Revoked After One Day

It turns out "all-access" doesn't mean you can go onstage

Owen Wilson
Do not let this man near The Rolling Stones.
Jean_Nelson
By Bonnie Stiernberg @aahrealbonsters

These days, concert tickets are more expensive than ever, so something like a lifetime all-access pass to see a legendary band is a precious commodity, to say the least. But for Owen Wilson, it was unfortunately a short-lived experience. Wilson popped by The Late Late Show recently to tell the story of how he came to possess free Rolling Stones tickets for life, only to have them revoked after one show.

“I went to see the Rolling Stones in Argentina, and I was kind of friendly with some of the band, and then my friend was really good friends with Mick Jagger, and we got these special laminates, kind of all-access that were good for the rest of your life,” the actor told James Corden. Eventually, he said, he started wandering about the venue to test out just how much access one actually gets with an all-access pass — “like, I’m gonna walk over here and see if anybody stops me, and no one would stop me any place,” he clarified. Eventually, he wound up a little too close to Mick Jagger onstage.

The Rolling Stones Just Covered The Beatles in Liverpool
The Rolling Stones Just Covered The Beatles in Liverpool

It was their first Liverpool show in decades

“I’m kind of watching, and then all of a sudden he bolts during Jumping Jack Flash and comes running down… and it turns out where I was was kind of part of the stage…I just sort of froze and, you know, tried to be inconspicuous and he kind of came down and then left,” he explained. “And then someone came running over, [screaming] ‘Get out of here! Move! You’re not supposed to be here!’ And I was, you know, ‘I didn’t know! I’m so sorry!’ And I go to bed that night still thinking about it, going, ‘Gosh that was kind of a gnarly experience.’ And then I get a call the next morning, from Mick’s security team, asking, ‘Do you have that laminate?’ Yes I still have it. ‘Okay, we’re going to come over and pick it up.’”

“Apparently I was also dressed in like a white T-shirt and white pants, and if you are at this part of the stage where you’re not supposed to be, you should be in like dark colors where you blend,” Wilson added. “So I get it, you know, he has a show to do, he doesn’t need some bozo kind of just cruising around, distracting him.”

Yikes. At least he seems to have a healthy attitude about the whole thing. (And now you know: never wear white onstage at someone else’s concert!) You can watch Wilson tell the full story below.

