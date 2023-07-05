InsideHook
Music | July 5, 2023 6:00 am

Mickey Hart Explored the Grateful Dead’s Hip-Hop Side In 1974

A strange story of possible musical influences

Mickey Hart, 1969
Mickey Hart in 1969.
Malcolm Lubliner/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

In 1981, The Clash embraced their love of hip-hop and had Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five open several concerts for them in New York City. It’s a move that reflects well on The Clash — and less so on their fans, many of whom were less-than-thrilled to see one of hip-hop’s formative groups, and were vocal in their disapproval. But said punk band wasn’t the only beloved group rooted in rock music who sought to turn their fans on to a very different genre.

In a new article for Far Out, Tyler Golsen makes a convincing argument that Mickey Hart — yes, the drummer of the Grateful Dead — drew inspiration from the rap scene while recording music all the way back in 1974. Golsen points to a recording of “Fire on the Mountain” from that year in which “Hart himself took lead vocal duties, opting to rap the verses instead of sing them to a melody.”

Golsen tracks how Hart’s rapped verse has come up again and again over the years, both in his solo projects and with his work in the Grateful Dead and Dead and Company. This has come up as recently as earlier this month, with Hart reprising his work at a Dead and Company show in Boulder, Colorado in July 2023.

A Massive Box Set Revisits the Grateful Dead’s Spring 1973 Concerts
A Massive Box Set Revisits the Grateful Dead’s Spring 1973 Concerts

Here comes "Here Comes Sunshine 1973"

If we’re going to explore a potential connection between the Grateful Dead and the earliest days of hip-hop, it’s worth pointing out that a reference to the former does show up on The Last Poets’ 1971 song “This Is Madness” — and The Last Poets did play a significant role in the development of hip-hop. That said, it’s not a terribly flattering reference, with the group making lyrical allusions to “psychedelic nightmares” and “the sanctimonious sounds of the white rock group The Grateful Dead.”

Did Hart have this in mind when he entered the studio in 1974? It might be one of rock music’s eternal mysteries.

More Like This

Bob Weir
Bob Weir Embraces the Grateful Dead’s Orchestral Side
The Grateful Dead, seen here performing in 1976, have now joined TikTok on 4/20
Long Jams, Short Videos: The Grateful Dead Are Now on TikTok
This vintage Grateful Dead t-shirt sold for a record price through auction at Sotheby's.
A Grateful Dead Shirt Expected to Sell for $350 Was Purchased for a Record-Breaking $17,640

Recommended

Suggested for you

Italy Is Introducing Stricter Dress Codes for Tourists — What to Know
How to Drink Bourbon
The Best Rare Bourbons That Are Actually Worth the Cost
Rare and Expensive Bourbons That Aren’t Worth the Price
Products of the Week: Wine Glasses, Tennis Shoes and an Anniversary Omega Seamaster
30 Songs for a More Pensive Fourth of July

Keep Reading

A group of men in a rowboat in the Atlantic, holding flares.

The Ultimate Endurance Race Calendar: 12 Months, 12 Events
The bottle and box for Ardray

How Do You Get People Excited About a Blended Scotch?
A close-up of the poster for "Oppenheimer," the new Christopher Nolan movie

The Best Movies, TV and Music for July
Scenes from "Air," "Flamin Hot," "Blackberry" and "Tetris"

How 2023 Is Becoming the Year of the Middleman
A red-colored 2023 Acura Integra 6MT drives along a road with mountains in the distance

The 2023 Acura Integra 6MT Dares You to Shift It Yourself
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Wine Glasses, Tennis Shoes and an Anniversary Omega Seamaster
a collage of sunglasses on a firework background

The Best Sunglasses Sales to Make Your Fourth of July Weekend Even Better
Bruce Springsteen performs during the last show of the 1985 'Born in the U.S.A. Tour'. in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Bob Riha Jr/WireImage)

30 Songs for a More Pensive Fourth of July
Great Jones hot dish, Alex Mill pants and a Saloman sneaker on a red and blue background

8 On-Sale Items We’re Buying This Fourth of July Weekend

Trending

Italy Is Introducing Stricter Dress Codes for Tourists — What to Know
How to Drink Bourbon
The Best Rare Bourbons That Are Actually Worth the Cost
Rare and Expensive Bourbons That Aren’t Worth the Price
Products of the Week: Wine Glasses, Tennis Shoes and an Anniversary Omega Seamaster