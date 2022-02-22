InsideHook
Music | February 22, 2022 12:41 pm

John Mayer Wonders Whether He Needs to Like His Own Music

"Why do I even have to like what I'm writing?" the musician asked during a recent interview

John Mayer performs onstage during his Sob Rock Tour 2022 at Madison Square Garden on February 20, 2022 in New York City.
John Mayer performs onstage during his Sob Rock Tour 2022 at Madison Square Garden.
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
By Bonnie Stiernberg @aahrealbonsters

When an artist puts out a new album, it’s generally a pretty safe assumption that regardless of what we may think of it, they stand by their creative output and are satisfied with its quality. But if a recent John Mayer interview is any indication, that’s not always the case — and perhaps, Mayer asserts, it doesn’t have to be.

“Why would you do what you normally want to do anymore?” Mayer asked Andy Cohen while discussing his latest album, Sob Rock. “What’s normal anymore? I’m now at the point where I’m [asking], why do I even have to like what I’m writing? What if I can write things that I don’t even like at the moment?”

“If you don’t like it, it’s just that it exists a little bit beyond your own tastes for that moment,” he continued. “That’s what happens as a writer; you write something and you go, I bet this isn’t any good, but your tastes catch up to it. It’s a very complex, kind of twisted thought but why does liking my idea stop me from writing the idea? What you like and don’t like right now is not essential.”

On its surface, that argument is a little tough to stomach coming from Mayer. Putting out music you don’t personally like isn’t challenging yourself; it’s just phoning it in. It’s fine to push yourself outside of your comfort zone and explore new sounds outside of your own personal tastes, but presumably you’d still eventually get to a point — hopefully before you actually put the record out — where you stand by the work and can say you like it.

This isn’t the first time that Mayer has alluded to not liking the songs he wrote for Sob Rock. Last year, he admitted he had “shitposted” the record, saying, “I went, ‘Well, I don’t have to do anything I don’t want to do. And in fact, I can make a record that’s in some way provocative, if not antagonizing.’ And then I did what I thought was going to be antagonizing, and this is the most important part of the conversation, I think, creatively. For me, it was like, ‘I want to get in trouble. I want someone to tell me this is shit.’ And I made a record that to me at the time, only in a way to coax something out of me that I wouldn’t have normally done: shitpost a record. It’s called Sob Rock because it’s a shitpost.”

The problem with all of this is that nothing on Sob Rock is particularly challenging or avant garde. As we wrote when we reviewed the record last year, “It’s fine if Mayer used the whole ‘shitposting’ angle as a way of forcing himself to break away from any preoccupation with being ‘cool’ and just make the album he wanted to make. But, despite what he says, there’s nothing ‘provocative’ or ‘antagonizing’ about Sob Rock; if you really happen to despise Phil Collins, this one’s maybe not for you, but ultimately the ’80s schtick only goes so far, and it mostly just sounds like every other John Mayer album — bland, inoffensive soft-rock tracks that you can ignore in a coffeeshop.”

Mayer’s apparently still waiting for his tastes to catch up to his writing, but what about our tastes?

More Like This

Recommended

Suggested for you

Report: Patrick Mahomes Tells Brother Jackson and Fiancée Brittany Not to Attend Chiefs Games Next Season
California’s Original Ski Resort Is One of the Sierras’ Best Kept Secrets
"Chaos Training" Is an Underrated Lifting Hack. Here's How It Works.
Archaeologists Keep Finding Revolutionary War Cannons in One River
If You Own One of These Used Cars, Consider Selling It
Why Is 54-Year-Old Nicole Kidman Dressed Like a Sexy Baby on the Cover of "Vanity Fair"?

Keep Reading

Chuck Klosterman speaks into a microphone

Chuck Klosterman Will Never Be the Writer You Want Him to Be
Miracle on Ice Is Still in a Class of Its Own

The Miracle on Ice Is Still a Sporting Moment With No Equal
A whiskey glass and whiskey barrel stamped with CaskX, a whiskey investment firm

Forget NFTs: CaskX Is Throwing Its Money Behind Actual Barrels of American Whiskey
The immaculate lobby of The Hythe, a new hotel in Vail

The Perfect Vail Ski Vacation for People Who Don’t Actually Ski
a collage of L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder goods on a red background

L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder Is the On-Sale Spring Refresh Your Wardrobe Desperately Needs
multiple colorways of the Apple Watch Series 6, now on sale at Woot

Today's a Good Day to Grab an Apple Watch Discount
Three men's Barbour jackets that are currently on sale at Nordstrom

Barbour Jackets Are Up to 40% Off During Nordstrom's Winter Sale
The Gage's Habañero Margarita

The Margarita Is Boring. Here Are 24 Hacks to Improve It.
Learn how to make Peri Peri chicken at home

The Spice Guy of the Stars Shares His 7 Most Underrated Blends

Trending

Report: Patrick Mahomes Tells Brother Jackson and Fiancée Brittany Not to Attend Chiefs Games Next Season
California’s Original Ski Resort Is One of the Sierras’ Best Kept Secrets
"Chaos Training" Is an Underrated Lifting Hack. Here's How It Works.
Archaeologists Keep Finding Revolutionary War Cannons in One River
If You Own One of These Used Cars, Consider Selling It