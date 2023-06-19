InsideHook
Music | June 19, 2023 12:04 pm

Watch Hayley Williams Team With Foo Fighters for “My Hero”

The collaboration took place at this year's Bonnaroo

Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters at this year's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.
Erika Goldring/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Turns out Coachella isn’t the only music festival with unexpected guest appearances and collaborations. At this year’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Foo Fighters were joined onstage by a high-profile guest for their performance of the anthemic “My Hero.” As Consequence reports, it was none other than Paramore’s Hayley Williams, whose band has been known to cover the Foo Fighters song in question, who lent her voice to the song.

As you can see in this clip of the performance, Williams was an energetic presence on the stage, leaping around as Dave Grohl and company played what is arguably their best-loved song. Once concluded, Williams and Grohl embraced; the phrase “positive vibes” certainly comes to mind.

In 2006, Williams’s band Paramore recorded a cover of “My Hero” for the compilation album Sound of Superman, released in conjunction with the film Superman Returns. That version prominently featured an acoustic guitar; suffice to say, Williams’s version with Foo Fighters is quite a bit louder.

A New Book Goes Behind the Scenes at the Glastonbury Music Festival
A New Book Goes Behind the Scenes at the Glastonbury Music Festival

Stuart Roy Clarke’s “Glastonbury All Mine” shows all angles of festival life

Williams has spoken about the influence of Foo Fighters on her own music and the formation of Paramore. “When I first met the guys, there were a few albums that we talked about a lot, that we referenced a lot, Foo Fighters was a band that always came up,” she said in a 2022 episode of the radio show Everything is Emo. In that way, then, the Bonnaroo performance was a case of things coming full circle.

More Like This

Nandi Bushell with the Foo Fighters
Drum Prodigy Nandi Bushell Joined the Foo Fighters on Stage
Foo Fighters dressed as their covers counterparts the Dee Gees
The Foo Fighters Are Putting Out a Bee Gees Covers Album as the “Dee Gees”
Dave Grohl Opens Up About Foo Fighters' New Record, Politics
Dave Grohl Opens Up About Life, Politics, and the New Foo Fighters Record

Recommended

Suggested for you

Maybe Consider Not Traveling to Europe This Summer
How to Dry Age Beef at Home
How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes
Is Portland, Oregon Safe? Locals Don’t Recommend You Visit
Jafet Rivera Details Growing Up as the Son of a Hall-of-Fame Ballplayer
Best Whiskies in the World from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge in 2023

Keep Reading

From skillets to salt spheres, this is the best gear and garb to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Cast Iron Skillets, RTD Cocktails and a Sporty Rowing Blazers Collab
shrimp burger

This Recipe Is for Advanced Burger-Makers Only
The Hold Steady performs onstage at the Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park on July 19, 2008

Like It or Not, Indie Rock Is Getting Old
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on December 6, 2022.

Are the Days of High Spending on Podcasts Over?
dan white the magician holding playing cards

The Magician Is Still One of the Best Shows in NYC
Recovery Slides Hero Art

The Best Recovery Slides for Men
Mr.Porter Sale Hero

The Massive Mr Porter Sale Features Over 15,000 Items Up to Half Off
Todd Snyder Sale Hero

Our Top Picks From Todd Snyder’s Outstanding Current Sale
A person pouring a Cometeer coffee capsule in a glass with ice.

Review: This Is the Best At-Home Iced Coffee We’ve Tried

Trending

Maybe Consider Not Traveling to Europe This Summer
How to Dry Age Beef at Home
How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes
Is Portland, Oregon Safe? Locals Don’t Recommend You Visit
Jafet Rivera Details Growing Up as the Son of a Hall-of-Fame Ballplayer