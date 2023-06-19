Watch Hayley Williams Team With Foo Fighters for “My Hero”

Turns out Coachella isn’t the only music festival with unexpected guest appearances and collaborations. At this year’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Foo Fighters were joined onstage by a high-profile guest for their performance of the anthemic “My Hero.” As Consequence reports, it was none other than Paramore’s Hayley Williams, whose band has been known to cover the Foo Fighters song in question, who lent her voice to the song.



As you can see in this clip of the performance, Williams was an energetic presence on the stage, leaping around as Dave Grohl and company played what is arguably their best-loved song. Once concluded, Williams and Grohl embraced; the phrase “positive vibes” certainly comes to mind.

In 2006, Williams’s band Paramore recorded a cover of “My Hero” for the compilation album Sound of Superman, released in conjunction with the film Superman Returns. That version prominently featured an acoustic guitar; suffice to say, Williams’s version with Foo Fighters is quite a bit louder.

Williams has spoken about the influence of Foo Fighters on her own music and the formation of Paramore. “When I first met the guys, there were a few albums that we talked about a lot, that we referenced a lot, Foo Fighters was a band that always came up,” she said in a 2022 episode of the radio show Everything is Emo. In that way, then, the Bonnaroo performance was a case of things coming full circle.