Movies | September 30, 2023

Auction Date Nears for Sir Roger Moore’s James Bond Collection

It'll commemorate the 50th anniversary of Moore's debut as Bond

Roger Moore
Roger Moore in "Live and Let Die."
Silver Screen Collection/Archive Photos/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Turns out, when you play James Bond on screen, you amass quite a collection of 007-related memorabilia. And Sir Roger Moore, who portrayed the iconic secret agent no less than seven times on screen, had a number of opportunities to curate an exceptional personal collection of an impressive cinematic career. And now, on October 4, Bonhams is set to hold an auction of some of the highlights from the late actor’s archives.

Sir Roger Moore: The Personal Collection includes a lot of Bond memorabilia, along with some more personal items from Moore’s life — including his passport, books from his collection and a whole lot of neckties. It is relatively stunning how many neckties will be sold at this — but then, if you’ve ever wanted to own a necktie once worn by an iconic fictional secret agent, how many chances will you have to do so?

As one might expect from such an auction, the accessories for sale also include some impressive Bond-related props, including Moore’s dinner jacket from Octopussy and an Omega watch produced as part of the 50th anniversary of James Bond.

Some of the other personal items available for sale reveal more about Moore’s own personality – including a portable backgammon set and Moore’s Olympia SM3 DeLuxe typewriter.

Sir Roger Moore, Iconic James Bond Actor, Dead at 89
Sir Roger Moore, Iconic James Bond Actor, Dead at 89

British actor played British spy in seven movies, including 'The Spy Who Loved Me.'

As Artnet News reports, this auction will commemorate the 50th anniversary of Moore’s own debut as Bond. Some of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to the United Nations Children’s Fund.

