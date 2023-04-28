InsideHook
Movies | April 28, 2023 10:23 am

Harrison Ford Is Going Full “The Irishman” for the Next “Indiana Jones”

The forthcoming film features an extended scene set in 1944

Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford speaks during at the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny presentation during the studio panel at Star Wars Celebration 2023.
Kate Green/Getty Images for Disney
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Harrison Ford has aged remarkably well. Harrison Ford will also turn 81 this summer. Aging is a process that affects people’s appearances in different ways; compare Ford to, say, Martin Scorsese and Ian McShane, both of whom were also born in 1942. But that doesn’t mean that being an actor of a certain age means that you need to play characters of the same age. And while actors have traditionally been aged up on screen, we’re reaching a point where a growing number of actors have played their younger selves on film.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has made plentiful use of de-aging technology, with the likes of Michael Douglas and Robert Downey, Jr. employing it on screen. The Irishman might be the good standard for this, allowing Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino to play the same roles over the course of decades. And now, Ford’s set to join that club in a way that falls somewhere between the action-adventure scope of the former and the extended screen time of the latter.

As Engadget reports, the forthcoming film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will feature an extended sequence set in 1944. (For reference, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade was set in 1938; Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was set in 1957.) For 25 minutes of screen time, Ford isn’t just playing Indiana Jones — he’s playing a younger version of the character than he’s played since 1989.

Or, to put it another way, Ford played a circa-1950 Jones in 1993’s Young Indiana Jones and the Mystery of the Blues; thirty years later, he’s playing a younger version of Indy than that.

Let Phoebe Waller-Bridge Be the New Indiana Jones, You Cowards
Let Phoebe Waller-Bridge Be the New Indiana Jones, You Cowards

The "Fleabag" star is rumored to be taking over for Harrison Ford after "Indiana Jones 5"

Lucasfilm did have one asset that made the de-aging process significantly easier — plenty of footage of the younger Ford from the earlier films. In an interview with Empire, Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy said that the goal was for viewers to think that the 1944 scenes were “a thing they shot 40 years ago.” We’ll know in about two months — Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is scheduled for release on June 30, 2023.

More Like This

Harrison Ford in London
Eight Simple Ways You Can (And Should) Copy Harrison Ford’s Style
Harrison Ford Style Western Belt
Why You Need a Western-Style Belt Like Harrison Ford’s
han solo
Can Han Solo Be Separated From Harrison Ford?

Recommended

Suggested for you

15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
This 86-Year-Old Beer From Edward VIII’s Coronation Could Be Yours
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
How Your Exercise as a Teenager Impacts Your Longevity

Keep Reading

The National

The 25 Best Songs by The National
2023 Jaguar F-Type Convertible in white driving fast while the sun sets

Jaguar F-Type Convertible Is a Trusty Steed in a Dying Breed
Gould Plateau in Cradle Mountain Lake St Clair National Park, Tasmania

Exploring Tasmania and Eating Well Along the Way
The three new bottles from Lost Lantern's Single Distillery Series

Review: This Is the Best Smoky American Whiskey We’ve Ever Tasted
A runner running along the Long Island City waterfront.

Why LIC Has the Best Waterfront Running in New York
A custom painting of their favorite restaurant or bar will surely knock their socks off.

Turn Your Favorite Memories Into Pieces of Art With This Unique Service
Overhead view of people looking at tables of watches.

WindUp Watch Fair Comes to San Francisco This Weekend
a collage of Garmin watches from the Garmin Mother's Day Sale

Garmin’s Mother’s Day Sale Is a Certified Sporty Savings Celebration
a collage of shorts on a green background

11 (Possibly Better) Alternatives to the Iconic Patagonia Baggies

Trending

15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
This 86-Year-Old Beer From Edward VIII’s Coronation Could Be Yours
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History