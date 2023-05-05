A Star-Studded Carl Sagan Biopic Is in the Works

Get ready to see Andrew Garfield wearing a lot of turtlenecks.



Garfield has played several real people during his career, including Jonathan Larson in tick, tick…BOOM! and conscientious objector and Medal of Honor winner Desmond Doss in Hacksaw Ridge. Now, he’ll be adding famed astronomer and author Carl Sagan to that list in an upcoming biopic that will reunite him with his Under the Banner of Heaven co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones, who’ll be playing filmmaker Ann Druyan. The title of the project isVoyagers.



Edgar-Jones is also no stranger to revisiting the lives of famous people on screen; she’ll also be playing Carole King in an upcoming biopic. (Though her casting in both of the roles is also indicative of a frustrating trend in the film industry circa now.) The Hollywood Reporter has news of the casting and some details about the film, which will focus on Sagan and Druyan’s work on the Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 probes and their subsequent marriage. Sebastián Lelio, director of The Wonder and A Fantastic Woman, is set to direct.



In the announcement of the project, Lelio spoke of watching Cosmos — produced by both Sagan and Druyan — as a child and described its role in “igniting my fascination with life’s biggest questions and mysteries.”

In the wake of Sagan’s death in 1996, The New York Times wrote about his work “enthusiastically conveying the wonders of the universe to millions of people on television and in books.” Since then, his legacy has cropped up in unexpected places, including a 2014 revival of Cosmos. Will Voyagers prompt a renewed interest in Sagan’s life and work? We’ll see — The Hollywood Reporter reports that the film’s producers are now seeking a buyer for the project.