InsideHook
Movies | March 6, 2023 3:32 pm

Please Stop Yelling at Dementia Patients in the Street, Even If They’re Bruce Willis

The actor's wife recently asked paparazzi to quit harassing her husband

Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless Brooklyn" premiere during the 57th New York Film Festival on October 11, 2019.
Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless Brooklyn" premiere during the 57th New York Film Festival on October 11, 2019.
WireImage
By Bonnie Stiernberg @aahrealbonsters

A few weeks ago, the family of actor Bruce Willis shared the sad news that his aphasia had progressed into frontotemporal dementia. It’s an awful disease — extremely painful both for the people afflicted by it and their loved ones who must watch them decline — and those closest to Willis have by and large been flooded with messages of support. But that doesn’t mean everyone has handled the news perfectly, and Bruce’s wife Emma Heming Willis recently took to Instagram to beg paparazzi to leave her husband alone.

“This one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about: Just keep your space,” she said in a video posted to the social media platform. “I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space.”

Bruce Willis Has Always Been More Than an Action Star
Bruce Willis Has Always Been More Than an Action Star

Revisiting the actor's legendary career in light of his recent retirement

“For the video people, please don’t be yelling at my husband asking him how he’s doing or whatever — the ‘woohoo’-ing and the ‘yippee ki-yays’…just don’t do it. OK?” she added. “Give him his space. Allow for our family or whoever’s with him that day to be able to get him from point A to point B safely.”

This should absolutely go without saying, but yelling at a dementia patient while they’re just trying to go about their daily business is absolutely vile. It doesn’t matter if that dementia patient happens to be Bruce Willis. People with dementia often get disoriented or confused; a group of strangers shouting at them will only add to that confusion and possibly cause them to get scared or agitated. We don’t know how far Willis’s disease has progressed; he may not even know that he’s Bruce Willis at this point, in which case being surrounded by a pack of photographers yelling “yippee-ki-yay” would simply be downright terrifying.

Dementia is an especially cruel disease that offers those who suffer from it little dignity. To exploit that by trying to get a rise out of Willis for the cameras is heinous. Walking though life as a celebrity constantly being hounded by the paparazzi is difficult and scary enough when you’ve got all your wits about you. Imagine having to deal with it when you’re suffering from a degenerative brain disease. Willis absolutely deserves to be left in peace, along with any other celebrity dealing with mental illness or other neurological disorders.

More Like This

Bruce Willis attends the premiere of "Motherless Brooklyn" during the 57th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on October 11, 2019 in New York City. The actor was recently nominated for 8 Razzie Awards.
The Razzies Created a Special Category Just to Dunk on Bruce Willis
The Britney Spears Doc Reveals the Staggering Profitability of the Paparazzi
The Britney Spears Doc Reveals the Staggering Profitability of the Paparazzi
Britney Spears, Janet Jackson and Paris Hilton
After a Year of Reckoning, Is the Media Finally Ready to Treat Female Celebrities With Dignity?

Recommended

Suggested for you

For $30K a Year, You Can Live on This Cruise Ship
The Best Luxury Sports Watches
It’s a Shame You’re Not Watching Connor McDavid
Huckberry’s Entire Sale Section Is an Extra 15% Off. Here’s What to Buy.
How the Compact Disc Changed the Music Industry
Snow Report: The 20 Greatest Cocaine Scenes in Movie History

Keep Reading

Beach volleyball player Kerri Walsh Jennings against a bright blue background.

How to Be Happy, According to a Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist
Chicken from Brine in NYC.

The Chef's Secret to Perfect Chicken
Buenos Aires at sunset

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Buenos Aires
Anker's PowerPort Atom plugged into a wall and charging a laptop. Anker chargers are currently on sale at Amazon

Save Up to 40% on Anker’s Travel-Friendly Portable Chargers
A sampling of the best women's gifts to give this March

The 20 Best Gifts to Give Her for No Reason Whatsoever This Month
Abercrombie and Fitch Sale hero

The Abercrombie & Fitch Sale Section Is Straight Fire Right Now
A red Ford Bronco Raptor churning up dust and dirt in the desert. We reviewed the rock-crawling, desert-racing version of Ford's popular Bronco SUV.

The Ford Bronco Raptor Is Wildly Impractical, And a Total Blast
five bottles of wine on a wooden table

8 Wine Brands That Give Back
a collage of products of the weeks good on a tan background

21-Year WhistlePig, A Sub-Dial Timex Marlin and the Most Cushioned Hoka Ever

Trending

For $30K a Year, You Can Live on This Cruise Ship
The Best Luxury Sports Watches
It’s a Shame You’re Not Watching Connor McDavid
Huckberry’s Entire Sale Section Is an Extra 15% Off. Here’s What to Buy.
How the Compact Disc Changed the Music Industry