InsideHook
Movies | June 11, 2023 12:00 pm

“Air” Producers Criticize Trump Campaign Over Unauthorized Audio Usage

The former president used a clip from the film in a fundraising video

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon at the premiere of "Air."
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Turns out musicians aren’t the only people who get angry when political campaigns use their work without permission. Now, Artists Equity — Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s production company, which made the film Air — is livid at Donald Trump’s campaign for an unauthorized use of a lengthy audio clip from the film in question.

The Hollywood Reporter‘s Alex Weprin has more details on the controversy. It seems that Trump’s campaign posted a fundraising link on Truth Social, accompanied by a short video in which a monologue Damon delivered in the film is used to soundtrack footage of Trump walking towards the camera and waving to the crowd at events.

As Weprin details, Artists Equity went on to release a statement clarifying the situation. “We had no foreknowledge of, did not consent to and do not endorse or approve any footage or audio from Air being repurposed by the Trump campaign as a political advertisement or for any other use,” the production company stated.

The statement concluded with a reiteration that “we do not grant such consent.”

Is “Air” Worthy of a Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Reunion?
Is “Air” Worthy of a Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Reunion?

The pair have plenty of charisma, but the movie never fully reckons with the nostalgia

Affleck and Damon can take some solace in knowing that they’re in good company; the list of musicians angry with Trump over using their music without permission is vast, and includes countless big names. As of this writing, the video is still up on Truth Social; we’ll see if Artists Equity’s statement has any further effect.

More Like This

Neil Young attends a press conference for Farm Aid 34
Neil Young May Sue Donald Trump Over Song Usage
The Rolling Stones
Musicians Feuding With Trump Over Music Use Have New Resource
Rihanna
Why Rihanna Can’t Stop Trump From Using Her Music

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Guide to Colorado’s Underrated Adventure Towns
The Arrival of Jess Williamson
Review: Why They Call This New Bourbon “Forbidden”
Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Sounds a Bit Delusional About His NFL Team
The Orange Crush Is DC’s Unofficial Summer Cocktail — Here’s How to Make It at Home
Power Broker Who Lost 66 Employees on 9/11 Helped Create PGA-LIV Merger

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Cooling Pillows, Apple Vision and Bogey Boys
a photo of actor Chris Briney in a white jacket against a white background

Chris Briney Is Making Waves and Hitting His Stride
Jess Williamson on gray background

The Arrival of Jess Williamson
80 Perfect Father’s Day Gifts for 2023

80 Perfect Father’s Day Gifts for 2023
new Rolex Daytona on its side

Rolex Just Launched a Very Special Cosmograph Daytona 
Booze Gifts Hero

19 Gifts to Give His Bar Cart a Much-Needed Refresh
Pickleball gifts on a blue and brown court background

The Best Pickleball Gear to Gift for Father’s Day
Pool with view in Caribbean landscape

A Seasonal Switcheroo: The Off-Season Summer Travel Guide
a collage of 5" shorts on a checked blue background

10 Great Pairs of Shorts, None of Them Over 5 Inches in Length

Trending

A Guide to Colorado’s Underrated Adventure Towns
The Arrival of Jess Williamson
Review: Why They Call This New Bourbon “Forbidden”
Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Sounds a Bit Delusional About His NFL Team
The Orange Crush Is DC’s Unofficial Summer Cocktail — Here’s How to Make It at Home