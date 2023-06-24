InsideHook
History | June 24, 2023 5:19 pm

Pesticide Residue Complicates Restitution of Indigenous Masks

The masks are sacred to the Kogi people

masks
Two masks of the indigenous Kogi community lie in a hall in Bellevue Palace before the start of the handover ceremony.
Carsten Koall/picture alliance via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Let’s start with the good news: Germany recently returned a pair of masks to Colombia that had been in the collection of the Berlin Museum for a century. Thankfully, a growing number of museums are embracing restitution and repatriation for artifacts that may have been illicitly obtained. The fact that these two masks are being returned to the Indigenous Kogi people definitely qualifies as a good thing, from a moral and ethical perspective.

There’s a wrinkle to the process of returning the masks, however. As The Art Newspaper reports, the masks were treated with a pesticide in the 1940s and 1950s. And, as is often the case with pesticides, there are questions about whether the masks are safe for people to wear.

This is not an idle concern; as per The Guardian, the Kogi would like to utilize the masks as they were intended to be used: in ceremonies designed to further their connection to the natural world. The head of the the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, Rudolf Parzinger, told The Guardian, “We still have some doubt over whether they can be directly worn in front of the face. That remains to be seen.”

New York Museums Will Have to Label Some Looted Art Under a New Law
New York Museums Will Have to Label Some Looted Art Under a New Law

The law applies to art looted by the Nazis

On June 16, the masks were returned to Colombia’s president in a ceremony that took place in Berlin. The masks had previously been acquired by a German ethnographer ion 1915, as The Art Newspaper reports. Now, their journey has taken them back where they began — albeit with questions over their safety lingering.

More Like This

Orange County Museum of Art
Could Los Angeles Change the Way We Visit Museums?
Pablo Picasso with a semi-abstract goat in bronze. In 2023, to mark the 50th anniversary of his death, dozens of museums will revisit Picasso's work.
Dozens of Museums Prepare for Picassopalooza in 2023
Dallas Museum of Art
A Growing Number of People Are Attacking Art in Museums

Recommended

Suggested for you

Rare and Expensive Bourbons That Aren’t Worth the Price
Tommy Prine and the Honor of Expectations
The Definitive Ranking of Every Single Wes Anderson Character
How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes
With “No Hard Feelings,” Jennifer Lawrence Finally Has a Movie That Fits Her Persona
Why You Should Embrace Wearing Small Watches

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Surf Sandals, VR eReaders and Movie Cookbooks
Tommy Prine looking over his shoulder

Tommy Prine and the Honor of Expectations
The Definitive Ranking of Every Single Wes Anderson Character

The Definitive Ranking of Every Single Wes Anderson Character
Suits and manners are not synonymous

No, A Dress Code for Flying Would Not Make for More Polite Passengers
a photo of Cousin Richie from The Bear in a bootleg tee shirt

Welcoming Back “The Bear,” a Show About Bootleg Tees
a collage of Nike models wearing items from the Nike Summer Sale

15 Must-Have Sportwear Deals From Nike’s Latest Summer Sale
a photo of Chris Pine wearing a white tank top

How to Wear a White Tank Top Without Looking Like a Tool
Three plant offerings from The Sill, now up to you too 40%

It’s a Plant-Palooza Over at The Sill. Save Up to 40% on a Variety of Houseplants.
seating area with blue and orange color

A Super-Hot Sushi Spot Leads Miami’s Best New Restaurants

Trending

Rare and Expensive Bourbons That Aren’t Worth the Price
Tommy Prine and the Honor of Expectations
The Definitive Ranking of Every Single Wes Anderson Character
How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes
With “No Hard Feelings,” Jennifer Lawrence Finally Has a Movie That Fits Her Persona