InsideHook
History | April 30, 2023 6:05 am

Parthenon Still Off Limits to Pets, Says Greek Government

Over 100 other historical sites are opening up to pets, though

Parthenon
The ancient Parthenon temple is pictured atop the Acropolis Hill before Earth Hour in Athens, Greece on March 25, 2023.
Costas Baltas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Many historical sites and landmarks around the world can seem like ideal places to visit with an animal companion in tow. This can seem like a logical choice in some cases — if you’re traveling with a pet, walking through an outdoor space with said pet could make the experience even more memorable. That doesn’t mean that every historical site encourages or permits it, though — some tourism websites offer detailed looks at where pets are and are not welcome.

Recently, Greece’s government revisited its own policies on pets and historical sites. As a recent ARTnews article reveals, the number of storied spaces where you could bring a pet has now expended — with a few big caveats.

ARTnews reports that the Central Archaeological Council voted in favor of opening up access to 120 sites across the country to people with pets. There are some substantial exceptions, though — the Parthenon, for one, as well as Delphi and other spaces.

We Sent Our Writer to SF’s New (And Not Cheap!) Dog-Only Restaurant
We Sent Our Writer to SF’s New (And Not Cheap!) Dog-Only Restaurant

It's not just a gimmick: Dogue's Bone Appetit Cafe has something valuable to offer your pooch

The policy also includes some guidelines for dogs in the sites that are opening up, including a regulation on the length of a leash and a requirement that larger dogs be muzzled. Visitors arriving with dogs will also need to show that they have — there’s no delicate way to phrase this unfortunately — the necessary tools to clean up after their dogs if their dogs are inspired to defecate on the site. Seems like a fair trade-off for access to history.

More Like This

Mykonos
Greece Bets Big on Tourism After Quarantine
A row of olive oils resting on a barrel.
What It’s Like to Visit Greece’s Best New Olive Oil Farm
Underwater Images Of The Numidia Shipwreck Off The Coast Of Egypt
Greece Opens 2000-Year-Old Shipwreck to Divers

Recommended

Suggested for you

How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
Let the Bears Crawl to Arlington Heights
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
The 25 Best Songs by The National
The “Paper Clip Strategy” Will Fill Your Life With Healthy Habits

Keep Reading

The National

The 25 Best Songs by The National
2023 Jaguar F-Type Convertible in white driving fast while the sun sets

Jaguar F-Type Convertible Is a Trusty Steed in a Dying Breed
Gould Plateau in Cradle Mountain Lake St Clair National Park, Tasmania

Exploring Tasmania and Eating Well Along the Way
The three new bottles from Lost Lantern's Single Distillery Series

Review: This Is the Best Smoky American Whiskey We’ve Ever Tasted
A runner running along the Long Island City waterfront.

Why LIC Has the Best Waterfront Running in New York
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Dark Brandon, An Elite Loafer Collab and Vacation Baby Oil
A custom painting of their favorite restaurant or bar will surely knock their socks off.

Turn Your Favorite Memories Into Pieces of Art With This Unique Service
Overhead view of people looking at tables of watches.

WindUp Watch Fair Comes to San Francisco This Weekend
a collage of Garmin watches from the Garmin Mother's Day Sale

Garmin’s Mother’s Day Sale Is a Certified Sporty Savings Celebration

Trending

How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
Let the Bears Crawl to Arlington Heights
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
The 25 Best Songs by The National