History | May 29, 2023 1:32 pm

Army Special Operations Command Had a Moving Milestone This Year

For the first time in over 20 years, no new names were added to the Memorial Wall

Memorial Wall
U.S. Army Special Operations Memorial Wall.
U.S. Army Special Operations
On May 25, the U.S. Army Special Operations Command held a ceremony at its headquarters at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. It’s there that the command has established a Memorial Wall, featuring the names of all 1,242 departed members of Special Operations Command. As Task & Purpose reports, this latest ceremony was relatively unique in recent history: for the first time in over 20 years, there was no need to add any new names to the Memorial Wall.

This marks the first time there have been no additions to the memorial since the September 11, 2001 attacks.

At the ceremony, Special Operations Command commanding general Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga said that he was “extremely thankful that we do not have to add a name to the Memorial Wall this year.”

He also provided some context on the last twenty-plus years. “Since that foreboding day, we face the death of 377 men and women of Army Special Operations whose names are on this wall,” Lt. Gen. Braga said. “Many of the family members are here today, and they’re interwoven in that history.”

How the Army Ranger From “Black Hawk Down” Is Helping Other Veterans Tell Their War Stories
How the Army Ranger From “Black Hawk Down” Is Helping Other Veterans Tell Their War Stories

Each branch of the U.S. military maintains its own Special Operations forces, with the military-wide command based at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Soldiers from the Army Special Operations Command have taken part in missions ranging from Operation Enduring Freedom to relief efforts in Haiti following a 2010 earthquake there.

